MTV allegedly angry with ‘ungrateful’ Jersey Shore cast

MTV is reportedly upset with the cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is a tight-knit family and supports each other in good times and bad.

They recently caught wind of news that MTV was planning to reboot the show with the creation of Jersey Shore 2.0.

The show would cast new people to live in a shore house while they party it up in New Jersey. Upon hearing that their original show was being imitated, the cast became upset and issued a joint statement on social media protesting against it.

They received a lot of support from fans who weren’t sure a reboot would be as good as the first.

Now, it seems their statement ruffled some feathers at MTV as they’re allegedly angry over the posts.

MTV is reportedly upset with ’ungrateful’ Jersey Shore cast

The statement put out by the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast didn’t seem to sit well with MTV.

TMZ reported from high-level sources there that executives were ”pissed” and felt ”blindsided” by the statement the cast shared. They called the cast ”ungrateful” and said that it was “disgusting they’d take a swipe at the network.”

The sources also said the network denounced the casts’ claim that MTV was struggling prior to starting Jersey Shore.

MTV reportedly felt the claim was a “low blow.”

Will Jersey Shore Family Vacation continue?

Despite being unhappy with the OG casts’ reaction to the reboot, it seems there will be no changes to Jersey Shore Family Vacation as of right now.

The cast recently wrapped up filming of the new season and was spotted around California together and even appeared on an episode of Nick Cannon’s Wild ’N Out.

The new season will also reportedly mark the official return of Ronnie Ortiz-Magro. Following his arrest last year, he took a brief break from filming to focus on his mental health.

It seems Ronnie has been doing better as he recently celebrated a major milestone in his sobriety by reaching the one-year mark. He and his fiancee Saffire Matos are also still together and going strong. It’s still unclear how much of a presence Ronnie will have on the show.

MTV has yet to announce the release date for the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Fans should stay tuned to see if the recent tension between the cast and the network has any impact on future seasons.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.