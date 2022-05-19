Jersey Shore cast does not support MTV reboot — see their statement

The OG cast of Jersey Shore is not happy about MTV’s decision to do a reboot. Pic credit: MTV

MTV recently announced that they are looking to film a Jersey Shore reboot.

The synopsis described a show titled Jersey Shore 2.0 in which they would find a new cast of roommates to rent a Shore house and party it up just like the OG cast did over a decade ago.

Nothing has been released yet regarding a definitive date or who might be casted for it, but it looks like they’re trying to recreate the original show.

While fans had mixed reactions, it seems the Jersey Shore cast is not happy about MTV’s decision.

The cast recently shared a joint statement on social media and made it clear where they stand with the reboot.

Jersey Shore cast does not support MTV reboot

The cast of Jersey Shore has become an iconic group of people in the reality TV world. Their show debuted 13 years ago and has seen various spinoffs, the most recent being Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Despite switching from partying in the clubs to vacations with their spouses and children, viewers still love to watch the OG cast as they interact with each other.

Now, it looks like the cast is upset about MTV’s decision to do a reboot as they shared a joint statement on their individual social media accounts.

The statement reads, “As a cast that took a chance with a network in need, we put our most vulnerable moments on television for the world to see. We gave our all over the past 13 years, became a family and continue to open our lives for the world.”

They continued, “So please understand that we are not in support of a version that will exploit our original show, our hard work and authenticity to gain viewers.”

The statement ended with the hashtag “#WEAREJERSEYSHORE.”

Several fans flocked to the comments section within minutes of seeing the statements to share their thoughts.

Fans react as Jersey Shore cast protests MTV reboot

Many fans showed their support for the OG Jersey Shore cast and commented to let them know they had their back.

One fan commented, “OG Jersey Shore cast only! Nothing will ever compare.”

Another supporter added, “OG cast only!! A “2.0” will just be a rip off.”

A separate fan made it clear that they “forever and always will be an OG jersey shore supporter.”

MTV has yet to comment on the statement and it’s unclear whether this will affect the OG cast moving forward with filming future seasons. Fans should stay tuned for further updates as more information becomes available.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.