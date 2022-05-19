MTV is giving Jersey Shore a reboot — Here’s what we know about Jersey Shore 2.0

Jersey Shore is getting a reboot with a new cast. Pic credit: MTV

Over a decade ago, the cast of Jersey Shore arrived on the boardwalk and would soon become reality TV icons.

They quickly became household names, and viewers everywhere became accustomed to their partying ways.

The show was so captivating that it has seen a few spinoff series, including Snooki & JWOWW, Double Shot at Love, and most currently, Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

The same viewers who watched their favorite roommates party on the shore over a decade ago are now tuning in weekly to watch the castmates in their new dynamic surrounded by spouses and children.

While the OG cast still brings in an audience, it looks like MTV is ready for some fresh blood as they’ve announced a new show, Jersey Shore 2.0 — here’s everything we know.

Here’s what we know about Jersey Shore 2.0

MTV is set to release some new shows soon.

One of those shows will be Jersey Shore 2.0, which will have a fresh new set of roommates ready to take on the New Jersey party scene.

The synopsis, which was shared on an MTV gossip page and some other new show ideas, starts with, “It’s been 13 years since the iconic cast of Jersey Shore fist-pumped their way into our lives and stole our hearts.”

It continued and explained a “new group of roommates” will be “moving into their own Shore house.”

The synopsis continues, “They may have traded their poofs for plumped pouts and UV rays for spray tans, but when things heat up in Jersey, the Shore is still the place to be to make memories all summer long.”

It’s unclear exactly when the show will begin filming as production is having a hard time finding somewhere that will allow them to film.

Details regarding the official release date will be forthcoming.

Jersey Shore fans have mixed reactions to the new show

The new show brings some mixed emotions from fans as they took to Reddit to share their opinions.

Some are excited about a reboot and a new cast to get to know.

One fan thought, “they should’ve done this a long time ago.”

Another was “very excited” and was hoping production found “some truly chaotic humans.”

Others weren’t so sure about the reboot.

One person was concerned about social media changing the chemistry of the cast. They thought “the acting from the new cast will be too obvious.”

A separate commenter doubted that the new show would be as good as the original.

Jersey Shore fans should stay tuned for more updates regarding the new show as information becomes available. For now, viewers are eagerly awaiting the announcement for the new season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.