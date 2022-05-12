Jersey Shore Family Vacation is nominated for MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted Best Docu-Reality Show

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation is looking to take home the golden popcorn trophy again this year. Pic credit: MTV

The cast of Jersey Shore Family Vacation has been entertaining viewers for over a decade.

They’ve come a long way from their first days at the shore house as they partied it up on the boardwalk and quickly became household names.

The cast is not only household names, but they’ve become reality TV icons, and many of their loyal followers have continued to watch their Family Vacation spinoff.

Now, viewers get to see a different side to the cast as they travel together along with their families and significant others.

While they may not be as wild and crazy as they used to be, the crew certainly knows how to have a good time.

They’ve been so successful with entertaining audiences that they’ve been nominated again for the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted Best Docu-Reality Show.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation nominated for MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted Best Docu-Reality Show

For the second year in a row, Jersey Shore Family Vacation is nominated for the MTV Movie and TV Awards: Unscripted in the Best Docu-Reality Show category.

Last year, the cast took home the golden popcorn as they beat out other competitors in the category.

They’ll look to repeat this year as they compete against four other megahit reality shows.

Other shows in the same category include Love & Hip Hop Atlanta, Selling Sunset, Summer House, and The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Voting is officially open as fans can go to vote.mtv.com to cast their ballot.

Fans can vote up to 20 times per day, and the winners will be revealed on Sunday, June 5.

What’s new with Jersey Shore Family Vacation?

The most recent season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation recently wrapped and saw the crew take on a trip to the Florida Keys.

They brought their families along and made memories to last a lifetime. In addition to sharing in the fun with their kids and significant others, there was a little bit of drama as well.

Angelina Pivarnick struggled with issues going on in her marriage to Chris Larangeira. Chris filed for divorce earlier this year, but it seemed like they were trying to make it work during filming.

The cast recently filmed for the upcoming season, but little is known at this time about what to expect or when the premiere will air.

It was reported that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro could make his return in the new season, but the level of his involvement is still unclear, and MTV has yet to officially announce the news.

Fans located the cast in California recently, and they were even seen filming an episode of Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out.

Viewers will have to wait and see when the new season will premiere, but until then, they can cast their vote for their favorite reality TV squad.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation is currently on hiatus.