The Challenge: All Stars 3’s Kailah Casillas comments on ‘pointless online drama’ involving castmates

The Challenge: All Stars 3 includes intense competition, with only former finalists and winners of the show competing in the latest season. It’s not all competition on the field of play, as some drama comes with it, including several feuds that took shape during the episodes.

One major feud involved the Treehouse Alliance, which included Kailah Casillas, Sylvia Elsrode, Veronica Portillo, and several others. The group set their sights on OGs KellyAnne Judd and Kendal Darnell, whom they claimed they wanted to eliminate because they were strong competitors.

After a recent shakeup during Episode 6 of the spinoff series, Kailah dropped a statement online regarding all the “pointless online drama” she used to participate in earlier in her Challenge career and how she feels about it now.

The Challenge: All Stars 3, Episode 6 featured Treehouse shakeup

The All Stars 3 cast reveal surprised many fans as it included some of the elder OGs from The Challenge returning to compete but also some of the “newer kids,” so to speak, including Jordan Wiseley, Nia Moore, Syliva Elsrode, and Kailah Casillas.

While many questioned Kailah being an All Stars-worthy competitor, she proved herself with wins in daily challenges during the spinoff and through her strategic gameplay. That was due to having numbers with the Treehouse Alliance, who worked to get Kendal and KellyAnne out of the game.

They succeeded in throwing Kendal into several eliminations, with the three-time All Stars competitor losing to Beth Stolarczyk in Episode 4. However, All Stars 3, Episode 6 brought a shakeup in terms of the Treehouse’s stronghold over the game when KellyAnne Judd won the daily challenge, becoming part of the Authority with Brad Fiorenza.

While some felt she may have targeted Jonna Mannion for the upcoming elimination, KellyAnne instead decided to go after one of the Treehouse members who made a rude comment about her during the daily event.

Sylvia became her choice for The Arena, with the Treehouse member opting to compete against Nia Moore rather than All Stars 2 winner Jonna. In the Star Struck event, Nia pulled off an impressive elimination win, freeing a pole from the puzzle before making a shot on her first try to win the elimination.

With that, Sylvia bid farewell to host TJ Lavin and her castmates and sent a “F**k you” to KellyAnne Judd, indicating there was lingering drama between them. Sylvia’s absence knocked the Treehouse down to just four members with Kailah, Veronica, Roni Chance, and Derrick Kosinski.

Kailah comments about ‘pointless online drama’ from All Stars 3

Taking to her Instagram Story on the day Episode 6 arrived, Kailah Casillas posted a lengthy statement about her feelings on All Stars 3 drama with castmates. She mentioned she would “say one thing and one thing only about” the topic.

In her message, Kailah explained that she used to get involved in the “pointless online drama” when she was in her 20s, but it “served to accomplish nothing.” However, she said some of her older castmates from All Stars 3 are still getting involved in that online drama, “which is their prerogative.”

“But now that I’m grown have a fulfilling life and bigger priorities, I no longer have the time, energy or even an ounce of desire to comment or care about the actions of my castmates during filming, after filming or anywhere in between,” she wrote.

She went on to say that the things that happen on the show are “entertaining,” and she’s happy fans enjoy watching it, but she’s able to separate the show from her real life back home.

“I film and then I go back to my happy life, unbothered by the things that took place while we were all in a house playing a GAME to win a life changing amount of money.”

Kailah’s comments arrive on the heels of Episode 6, but also after KellyAnne Judd appeared in several podcast interviews where she blasted some of the members of the Treehouse Alliance.

In one interview, she talked about the “mean girls energy” and bad vibes she felt from the room where the Treehouse members were in The Challenge house, saying she didn’t like it or her castmates talking about her.

Fans saw things get to the point of frustration for KellyAnne in Episode 6. When she spoke with Sylvia during the cast members’ birthday party celebration, she told her she was done being nice to people who weren’t her friends.

While Sylvia thought KellyAnne might choose a different target for elimination, KellyAnne ultimately decided on her as she didn’t like what Sylvia suggested during their pre-elimination chat. The drama between the two castmates seemed to continue into and after the episode’s elimination.

Meanwhile, Kailah may have matured since her earlier Challenge days, as she’s now married to Sam Bird and living in England, with plans of adding to their family in the future.

The Challenge: All Stars 3 episodes arrive Wednesdays on Paramount Plus.