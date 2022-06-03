Jersey Shore, Bachelorette stars, and more set to compete on Paramount+ spinoff

Jersey Shore’s Angelina Pivarnick and Bachelor in Paradise’s Blake Horstmann are among stars of the new spinoff, All Star Shore. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/LJ Fotos/AdMedia & @balockaye.h/Instagram

Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick and Bachelor in Paradise’s Blake Horstmann will head up a cast of reality television All-Stars competing in a first-of-its-kind spinoff show.

The new show All Star Shore features cast members from various reality TV shows, including Love is Blind, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Geordie Shore, and Love Island. They’ll get to vacation at a tropical location and also compete in different party games.

Here’s what is known so far about the new spinoff show coming to Paramount Plus, including cast members and when to get a first look at the show ahead of its premiere date.

All Star Shore cast features 14 reality TV stars

On Friday, Paramount Plus unveiled the cast for All Star Shore, their newest spinoff series featuring reality TV stars battling it out. An official Instagram for All Star Shore currently features several posts showing all 14 of the spinoff’s upcoming cast members.

Jersey Shore OG Angelina Pivarnick leads the way, fresh off her recent appearances on Jersey Shore Family Vacation. Based on the cast reveal, she’s the only member of her original Jersey Shore cast or the spinoff.

As shown in the IG post below, joining Angelina in the cast are Love Island’s Johnny Middlebrooks, Acapulco Shore’s Karime Pindte, and Geordie Shore’s James Tindale.

More stars from the upcoming All Star Shore shows are pictured below. They include Rio Shore’s Ricardo Salusse, Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry, Bachelor in Paradise’s Blake Horstmann, The Circle Brazil winner Marina Gregory, and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo from RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Rounding out the cast of Paramount Plus’s spinoff series are Joey Essex (The Only Way Is Essex), Trina Njoroge (Love Island USA 3), Bethan Kershaw (Geordie Shore), Luis “Potro” Caballero (Acapulco Shore), and Giannina Gibelli (Love is Blind).

Check out cast photos below and Instagram tags for each of the All Star Shore cast members.

What is All Star Shore and when can you watch it?

The new spinoff series will take 14 reality TV stars to the Canary Islands, where they’ll vacation together and compete in various party games. The competition involves party games with names such as Shots and Found or Party Pong.

Ultimately a winner will receive prize money and bragging rights based on their ability to outlast their castmates. As of this report, how much prize money is up for grabs on the Paramount Plus spinoff is unknown.

The streaming platform currently houses another spinoff, The Challenge: All Stars, which features OG cast members from MTV’s The Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat, returning to compete in The Challenge after years away. A $500,000 prize has been on the line for one winner or multiple winners in each of the spinoff’s three seasons.

A first look at All Star Shore will arrive this Sunday, June 5, during the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Unscripted at 10 p.m. Eastern Time. The All Star episodes will arrive on demand to Paramount Plus, with the premiere episode coming Wednesday, June 29.

The All Star Shore news arrives several weeks after it was revealed that a Jersey Shore 2.0 reboot is on the way featuring an all-new cast for MTV’s longtime show. In addition, ViacomCBS announced last week that they were bringing forth another spinoff, Buckhead Shore.

All Star Shore premieres Wednesday, June 29, on Paramount+.