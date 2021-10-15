The Challenge Season 37 spoilers: Who is on the Sapphire, Ruby, and Emerald teams?

The teammate situation changed in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 10. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 37 cast members had things shaken up quite a bit in Episode 10, as several twists arrived for the format of the game.

With those twists, competitors found out they would be working with other people beyond their recent teammates and possibly beyond their alliances.

It brought forth a new set of rules, with cast members struggling to adapt to the new way of playing the game. However, it also set up some interesting dynamics going forward for the Spies, Lies & Allies season.

Episode 10 mission brings major change for Season 37

From the start of the Spies, Lies & Allies season, competitors worked in pairs of men and women as teammates. Those teammates could change based on deactivations or elimination events, where competitors could choose a new partner or were given one by default.

The veteran cast members took advantage of that often by making sure they usually had at least one rookie-rookie team to send into each elimination.

Priscilla Anyabu shook things up in Episode 8 when she infiltrated a veteran-veteran team, stealing Josh Martinez from Ashley Mitchell. Priscilla’s move made it so that the veteran alliance finally had to vote in at least one team consisting of a veteran competitor in Episode 9.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Once Season 37, Episode 10 hit, the competitors were told no more teammates, as everyone started a daily challenge mission individually. That changed soon after as there were Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald teams formed.

These teams formed as competitors completed one part of their daily mission by retrieving a gem and placing it on one of three platforms. Each platform had six spots for six team members.

Who’s on the Sapphire, Ruby, and Emerald teams?

During a daily mission called Diamond Dash, The Challenge Season 37 cast members weren’t sure what placing their gemstones onto platforms would mean but tried to make strategic choices.

Nelson Thomas was one of the first to place his diamond on a platform. That ended up working to his advantage as he had powerhouses Ed Eason and CT Tamburello decide to team up with him. Also joining their squad were Ashley Mitchell, Amanda Garcia, and rookie Bettina Buchanan. They formed the Sapphire team.

Ruby team featured Cory Wharton seeming to take the reigns as the leader. Joining his group was fellow vet Kyle Christie, who claimed he wanted to keep an eye on Cory. Also joining them were Logan Sampedro, Emy Alupei, Big T Fazakerley, and Priscilla Anyabu.

Lastly, there was the Emerald team. It started with Devin Walker and Josh Martinez. Tori Deal and Kaycee Clark joined up, along with Emanuel Neagu and Nany Gonzalez. This team ended up winning the daily challenge and became The Agency for the episode.

The Challenge host TJ Lavin later revealed that The Agency would have to nominate one female competitor to go into elimination. They did this by listening to female castmates plead their cases during the deliberation and then placing votes. They went with rookie Priscilla based on her previous move.

At The Lair, TJ called Priscilla down to compete. He then surprised everyone telling her she could choose any other castmate as her opponent, except one from the winning team. She chose veteran Ashley Mitchell, who she lost to in the elimination.

With her victory, TJ informed Ashley she could rejoin her team or steal a spot from someone on any other team. She decided to head back to the Sapphire team to be with her good friend Amanda.

Even though Ashley didn’t use that decision to change her team, it set the gears turning in fans’ and competitors’ brains about the possible strategic moves on the way for The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies season.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.