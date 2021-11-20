The Challenge Season 37, Episode 15 has uptick in ratings as TJ’s final approaches

Devin Walker appears in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 15. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 37 ratings have been holding steady, despite the Spies, Lies & Allies season considered amongst the lowest-rated in the show’s recent history.

With the most recent installment, Episode 15, there was a slight uptick in cable telecast ratings and viewers.

That could continue to trend upward based on the diminishing number of cast members, indicating that TJ Lavin’s final will happen soon.

Ratings for Spies, Lies & Allies, Episode 15 revealed

Based on data compiled by Showbuzz Daily, MTV’s The Challenge ranked fourth overall amongst cable programs in the primetime slots for Wednesday, November 17.

The Challenge had a 0.34 rating for Season 37, Episode 15, a slight uptick from the previous episode. Total viewers came in at 628,000 for the episode.

MTV’s show rated particularly high with the 18-49 female demographic, getting 0.42, which was second only to Lifetime’s Married at First Sight reunion. In terms of the 18-49 male demographic, the show had just a 0.26 rating.

Based on the data, most of the male demographic watched two NBA regular-season matchups on ESPN and the latest installment of All Elite Wrestling on TNT.

The previous installment of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies rated at 0.33 overall, and it had fewer overall viewers at 601,000.

In Episode 15, viewers saw the fallout from Tori Deal having to leave her original team, Emerald Cell, due to Amanda Garcia winning in elimination and stealing her spot. With Tori on the Ruby Cell, she hatched a plan with Sapphire Cell’s CT Tamburello to prevent Emerald from winning another mission.

It backfired somewhat for Tori, causing some tension between her and her good friend Devin Walker. Based on an Episode 16 preview trailer, more of that will play out in the next installment, as Tori gives Devin an ultimatum.

The Challenge Season 37 down to 12 competitors

Heading into Episode 16 of The Challenge, only a dozen cast members remain who could potentially compete in and win TJ Lavin’s final. The previous season, Double Agents, featured four teams in the final, with each team featuring one male and one female.

The women include Amanda Garcia, Emy Alupei, Kaycee Clark, Nany Gonzalez, and Tori Deal. None of these competitors have ever won a final. All of them, except for Amanda and Emy, have competed in a final. Kaycee and Nany competed in last season’s Double Agents final.

For the men, it’s down to Emanuel Neagu, Logan Sampedro, Nelson Thomas, Kyle Christie, Devin Walker, and Chris “CT” Tamburello. Nelson, Devin, Kyle, and CT have all been to at least one final. However, only CT has won a final.

He holds the most experience of all remaining cast members, having won four Challenge finals, including Double Agents last season with teammate Amber Borzotra.

With the final approaching, it would seem that might give the show’s ratings and viewers a serious boost, but time will tell if fans are eagerly watching when those episodes arrive.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.