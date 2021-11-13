The Challenge Season 37: Ratings dip for Episode 14 despite Spies, Lies & Allies drama

The Emerald team awaits the elimination results in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 14. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge Season 37 ratings fell slightly as Episode 14 brought viewers more drama, a disappearing cast member, and an elimination event with interesting results.

However, viewers may have lost interest for various reasons, including a lack of certain cast members or the show’s format and theme.

Spies, Lies & Allies also faced tough competition for their television time slot, with several national broadcasts likely drawing in more viewers.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 14 ratings and viewers down

For Wednesday, November 10 cable telecasts, MTV’s The Challenge fell by 0.04 to a 0.33 rating, according to Showbuzz Daily’s data. Total viewers came in at 601,000 for the latest Spies, Lies & Allies episode.

The episode’s rating was good for fourth overall amongst the top cable telecasts for that night. The 18-49 female demographic helped with the 0.39 rating only bested by Lifetime’s Married at First Sight with 0.44. With the 18-49 male demographic, the rating was a super-low 0.26 for the evening, showing a lack of interest for the demo.

Finishing ahead of The Challenge for cable telecasts were AEW’s All Elite Wrestling program on TNT and two NBA regular-season games on ESPN.

The latest Spies, Lies & Allies episode brought a Top Gun-inspired daily challenge, months ahead of the expected release of Top Gun: Maverick in theaters, but the TV competition was stronger elsewhere.

Several national telecasts drew in many viewers for the evening, as CBS presented a new Survivor episode and ABC had the 2021 Country Music Awards in the same time slot.

Even so, the ratings and number of viewers for the 37th season of MTV’s show continue to paint a picture that many fans may be less interested in what Spies, Lies & Allies has to offer.

That could be due to the lack of key cast members such as Johnny Bananas, Wes Bergmann, and Kam Williams or the spy theme featuring movie-style missions. There are already rumors that cast availability calls started for Season 38, but it’s unknown who might return amongst veteran cast members.

Spies, Lies & Allies episode brought drama and mystery deactivation

The majority of the Spies, Lies & Allies season has featured an alliance of veteran cast members working together to get rid of rookie opponents. They did so by sending in mostly rookies via weekly eliminations until recent format changes.

In the past few weeks, more veteran competitors had to go into elimination. Episode 13 saw rookie Logan Sampedro send vet Cory Wharton home. In Episode 14, a matchup involving Amanda Garcia vs. Big T Fazakerley was in the spotlight.

That came with drama as Amanda put the Emerald team on notice that she was planning to take a spot on their team. Several of their team members confronted her about it during the nomination meeting, but Ashley stood her ground.

She would later win her elimination and steal Tori Deal’s spot, much to Tori and some teammates’ disapproval. Devin Walker and Josh Martinez were especially vocal during the earlier nomination meeting about Amanda’s intentions.

Another big moment in the episode came as the Sapphire team’s Ashley Mitchell was a no-show at the nomination meeting. Later on, host TJ Lavin revealed Ashley got sent home due to breaking one of the show’s rules.

There have been rumors about why Ashley got kicked off, but MTV hasn’t confirmed the reason. With Ashley’s deactivation, TJ brought Big T back to rejoin the Ruby team despite losing in the elimination. That made Ashley the only one to get sent home in Episode 14.

The competition will continue to thin out via eliminations as TJ’s final approaches. Based on an Episode 15 trailer, the next installment will feature a hard-hitting daily mission and possibly more drama between veteran castmates ahead of a men’s elimination event.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.