The Challenge fans react to idea of Johnny Bananas as lead for The Bachelor

Fans reacted to the idea of Johnny Bananas appearing on The Bachelor. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

Johnny Bananas starring in The Bachelor? A recent article suggested that the seven-time Challenge winner should be the lead for the popular dating show in an upcoming season.

Bananas also seems keen on the idea, as he’s promoting it, not long after his breakup with Morgan Willett surprised many fans online.

With Bananas recently advertising the idea of himself on the ABC reality TV show, many fans reacted to the suggestion, with some fully supporting it and others pointing out why it might not work.

Johnny Bananas ready to appear on The Bachelor?

An article from Screenrant’s Maggie Mead makes a case for Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio to become the next eligible bachelor looking for love on ABC’s hit reality dating show.

The article suggests it would be a “win-win scenario” for the struggling show and Bananas, who is recently single after a split from Big Brother winner Morgan Willett. Mead mentions that Bananas would make an entertaining addition following his success on MTV’s The Challenge, where he racked up over a million dollars in prize money.

It was recently revealed that two Bachelor shows are planned for next year, one of which will feature a Bachelor Nation alum. It’s unknown who will be the lead for the other show.

She mentions Bananas would also have some issues to work on after he reportedly cheated on Morgan, leading to the two breaking up, but he’d still be great for the ABC series.

“Do you accept this Bananas @BachelorABC,” Bananas wrote in a caption for his tweet sharing the article.

Bananas last appeared on MTV’s The Challenge: Total Madness season in 2020, where he achieved his seventh winning season, the most of any cast member so far. Since then, he’s been away from the reality competition series, working as a host for NBC’s 1st Look and Celebrity Sleepover programs.

More recently, Bananas started hosting a podcast for The Ringer called Death, Taxes, and Bananas, where he talks The Challenge, often bringing on special guests from the show’s past and present.

While many fans would love to see him return for MTV’s show, he’s mentioned not being ready for that just yet, so another show might be good for him in the interim. Is it The Bachelor, though?

Fans react to idea of Bananas on The Bachelor

With Johnny Bananas promoting the idea of himself joining The Bachelor, many fans left their reactions to the suggestion as replies to his tweet.

Several fans said they’d definitely watch the show if Johnny Bananas was the lead, while others seemed to have a different perspective.

“YES!!!! I would so watch!!! And also I accept this banana !!!” one fan replied to Bananas’ tweet.

Another commenter said it would make watching “that dumb a** show” more enjoyable for her husband if Bananas was on there.

One individual said they’d only watch if another Challenge legend was on there as the host, the one and only TJ Lavin.

While some fans supported the idea of a Bananas Bachelor season, others pointed out why he may not be a realistic choice for the show.

“Comical. I would for sure watch but just because it would be entertaining…not because I think you genuinely want to find a wife & settle down. I feel like the girls should all know that going in too,” one commenter said.

“No. Cheaters shouldn’t be gifted 20 women,” another commenter said in their Twitter reply.

Another told Johnny that even though she’s a big fan of his, the show only works “if the cheating stops.”

With Bananas’ split and cheating on Morgan making headlines, it may have soured some people on the idea of him looking for love on The Bachelor.

However, it seems undeniable that many fans want to see the former Real Worlder back on the reality show he’s won seven times, MTV’s The Challenge, and if not there, then hopefully a certain spinoff series.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.