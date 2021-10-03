The Challenge fans react to Johnny Bananas’ breakup with Morgan Willett on ‘Banana a day’ post

Johnny Bananas during his appearance on The Challenge: War of the Worlds. Pic credit: Paramount+

Within the past week, Johnny Bananas and girlfriend Morgan Willett broke up after a two-year relationship that originally started with The Challenge.

The two became castmates on War of the Worlds, which started filming in late 2018 and continued dating after the show. Morgan didn’t return to The Challenge, but Bananas did for two more seasons and eventually won his seventh championship.

While it’s been about a week since Morgan officially confirmed their breakup, some fans are still reacting to the split on a new photo Bananas posted about a health product.

Johnny Bananas shares ‘Banana a day’ post

Johnny Bananas appears to be moving forward despite a recent breakup which his ex-girlfriend Morgan Willett says she’s taking time to process and heal from it all.

There have been rumors of Bananas’ cheating, with an alleged video circulating amongst Challenge super fan accounts on social media. Some insider sources have even said Morgan confirmed that it was behind her deciding to leave Bananas.

In the meantime, she’s been vacationing with family in Hawaii, which has seemed to be a positive boost. Bananas is continuing to host his new Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast, covering The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies.

Just recently, he shared an Instagram post which is an ad for healthy gummies.

“Banana a day keeps the doctor away 🍌🧑‍⚕️ And by Banana I mean sugar-free @bulletproof Immune Gummies,” the former Real World Key West star said in the caption.

Fans react to Bananas’ breakup on IG post

While the theme of his post was the Bulletproof Immune Gummies, many followers, fans, and others commented to Johnny Bananas about other topics. That included his absence from The Challenge, and of course, his split from Morgan Willett.

“Something about seeing a man just go on living his best life after breaking a good girl’s heart just doesn’t sit right with me🤷🏼‍♀️,” one individual commented.

“It’s not even the same anymore without Morgan,” another individual commented on the post.

“She done kicked your a** out,” one fan joked in the comments.

While several fans brought up his breakup, another was quick to defend The Challenge star and his private life.

“Everyone is entitled to their privacy! No place to call anyone a cheater unless you know for a fact! Leave it alone!!” the individual commented.

The seven-time Challenge champ released a statement about keeping things private with regards to his relationship. However, Morgan has indicated she’ll share more about what happened when the time is right.

Other comments on Bananas’ IG post mentioned his absence from MTV’s The Challenge, asking for him to make a return and spice up the show. He last appeared on the Total Madness season and has since been on a hiatus hosting NBC shows 1st Look and Celebrity Sleepover.

Additionally, Bananas hosts a weekly podcast on The Ringer where he covers The Challenge and speaks to various guests, including cast members. Recent guests included Spies, Lies & Allies stars Fessy Shafaat, Amber Borzotra, Kyle Christie, and Hughie Maughan.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.