The Challenge: All Stars 2 trailer shows off missions, eliminations, and key moments from spinoff season

Former Real World star Nehemiah Clark appears in The Challenge: All Stars 2 trailer. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: All Stars 2 spinoff season is on the way, as OG competitors will once again be put to the test in tough daily challenges, intense eliminations, and of course, navigating the politics of the game.

With Season 2 getting a teaser trailer to let fans know the show was coming soon, many fans wondered when the full trailer might get released.

That official trailer has finally arrived and shows off footage from the upcoming episodes, making it seem that The Challenge spinoff has taken things to the next level for the OGs.

All Stars 2 trailer reveals new daily challenges

The All Stars 2 teaser trailer gave fans a mere taste of what’s on the way with The Challenge spinoff season and just a glimpse of the cast members in action.

With the full trailer (below), the footage reveals much more about potential missions, eliminations, and key moments from the Season 2 episodes.

That includes the returns of trucks moving down the road, with competitors jumping between them. In the first season of All Stars, cast members had to jump around on pegs on the side of a truck.

All Stars 2 seems to have upped the game, as this time, people are hopping from the top of one truck to another as they’re moving. There are three trucks shown traveling at once. One of these trucks appears to have a taller surface than the others too.

In another shot, cast members are swinging around on top of a monster truck. Based on another piece of footage, it appears they could be trying to retrieve flags of different colors from poles on the backs of motorbikes driving below them.

There’s another mission shown that features competitors leaping to grab a numbered cube before falling into the water below, as well as one with cast members jumping off a boat to slam dunk a red ball into a net.

In addition, one shot shows someone underwater attempting to open a trunk, possibly to retrieve puzzle pieces or something else for a daily mission.

Speaking of water, a few early shots show cast members cruising in style with Casey Cooper, Darrell Taylor, Nehemiah Clark, and Janelle Casaneve shown on boats with The Challenge flag flying nearby. These may be some of the Episode 1 cast entrance scenes.

“Some of you’ve been waiting a long time for this,” TJ Lavin says in a voiceover, adding, “the chance to capture that elusive victory.”

TJ welcomes everyone to the second season of the All Stars spinoff, as more footage shows off what’s coming.

In another event, competitors are running, seemingly in pairs, holding a white, blue or red rope between them. One mission may also bring some concern as footage shows cast member Laterrian Wallace possibly getting loaded into an ambulance.

It also looks like TJ Lavin’s favorite game may be back, as competitors are connected to cables and on a platform high off the ground on the side of a building. The All Stars 2 trailer closes with a competitor flying off the side, possibly after answering a question incorrectly.

Eliminations, key moments shown in All Stars 2 trailer

In the trailer above, Nehemiah makes a toast, telling his castmates that All Stars 2 will be the “best season of The Challenge” ever. It’s a tall order for everyone to deliver on, as they’ll have to top a very popular first season of the spinoff, along with select seasons from MTV’s history.

Based on recent All Stars spoilers and rumors, there could be much more drama in the second season, bringing extra attention to the spinoff.

The All Stars 2 elimination format isn’t known, but the trailer up above gives a look at the elimination venue and some of the events that will take place there.

For example, one event shows competitors in adjacent rooms or cells smashing cinder blocks and bricks and trying to punch through the wall.

Another intense event involves a competitor wearing special gloves and placing a flaming item inside a hole on a puzzle board.

The elimination venue has a different look, with competitors standing up in an elevated area off the ground behind a railing rather than on bleacher stands like the first season.

As seen in a screen capture, the venue also features a large bull or steer skull as the logo, another change from the first season. There are also two other colorful symbols on the sides.

Members of The Challenge: All Stars 2 cast at season’s elimination venue. Pic credit: @challengemtv/Instagram

Could these be symbols for the season’s format or theme? Also, why are several cast members in tears during the trailer’s highlight scenes? Is Tina Barta banging two pans to irritate another castmate? Also, will Katie Cooley conquer her fear of heights and water?

Viewers will start to find out the answers to these questions and more when All Stars 2 officially premieres its first episode on November 11.

