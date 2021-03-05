The Challenge: All Stars spoilers: Which cast member won OG spinoff season?

TJ Lavin is the rumored host for The Challenge: All Stars spinoff season. Pic credit: CBS All-Access

In the coming weeks and months, fans of The Challenge are anticipating the arrival of the return of OG competitors to their screens.

The new show, The Challenge: All Stars will feature 22 former Real World, Road Rules, and Fresh Meat stars competing for a big cash prize.

The Challenge: All Stars spoilers have been popping up for a few weeks about which competitors were eliminated from the show. Now, the official winner appears to have been revealed for the OG spinoff season.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Keep in mind, this report may contain potential spoilers for the upcoming season on Paramount Plus.

All Star cast to feature 22 competitors

An official cast reveal has yet to arrive, but The Challenge All Stars teaser trailer offered up six competitors’ names. They are Beth Stolarczyk, Mark Long, Syrus Yarbrough, Ruthie Alcaide, Trishelle Canatella, and Eric “Big Easy” Banks.

They’ll be part of a rumored All Stars cast featuring 22 stars from seasons past and present. Based on rumors, that seems to include Double Agents stars Aneesa Ferreira and Darrell Taylor, who will be right back in the game soon after filming Season 36.

Other cast members include former winners such as Derrick Kosinski, Katie Doyle, Alton Williams, Kendal Sheppard, and Nehemiah Clark. There are also plenty of individuals who have yet to win on The Challenge, including Syrus, Big Easy, Trishelle, and Kellyanne Judd.

Read More Lio Rush on The Challenge: What to know about the former WWE star turned Double Agents rookie

However, fans are still waiting for an official trailer to hit social media and the internet, revealing the competitors, and hopefully a premiere date for the upcoming spinoff.

The Challenge: All Stars spoilers for who won

Based on a Venmo forum thread offering spoilers about the OG season, Yes Duffy is the official winner for The Challenge: All Stars. Several fan accounts on Instagram, including one with the post below, also shared the spoiler.

Yes, now 42 years old, originally appeared on the Road Rules: Semester at Sea season of the MTV show. His castmates included Shawn Sealy, Veronica Portillo, and Ayanna Mackins. Yes is also on Instagram with his @yesarchitects account.

He appeared on three seasons of The Challenge including Battle of the Seasons and Battle of the Sexes. However, he won in his rookie appearance, Challenge 2000.

Yes was part of the Road Rules team on Challenge 2000 which also had Dan Setzler, Los Jackson, Piggy Thomas, Holly Shand, and Veronica Portillo. Their team split a total prize of $100,000, which pales in comparison to more recent prizes.

That includes the prize for The Challenge: All Stars. It was previously revealed to be a cool $500,000 grand prize for the sole winner. So congratulations are certainly in order for Yes Duffy.

Now questions arise as to whether he’ll be back on the regular Challenge, return for another OGs spinoff season, or ride off into the sunset with the big win?

The Challenge: All Stars premiere date is TBA on Paramount+. The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.