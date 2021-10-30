The Challenge alum Morgan Willett shares inspirational message about her breakup with Johnny Bananas

Morgan Willett appeared on The Challenge: War of the Worlds season in 2019. Pic credit: Paramount+

Former The Challenge contestant Morgan Willett is moving on with her life after her breakup with Johnny Bananas.

As she moves forward, she’s also sharing an inspirational message for others who may be going through a tough breakup and are hurt after losing the love that someone else was giving them.

The Big Brother: Over the Top winner shared an inspiring message online, which speaks volumes about letting go and recognizing there is likely a better relationship out there.

Morgan Willett shares message about dealing with breakup

In a video featuring highlights of herself enjoying life in different locations, Morgan Willett shared an important message with her followers. That is, sometimes, that relationship that felt right just wasn’t meant to be.

“When we must let go of someone we love, we often wonder, why can’t they love me? Is something wrong with me? Am I not good enough? We start to equate our self-worth with how willing they are to love us,” Morgan narrates in her video.

“When the truth is that it simply wasn’t meant to be. The person who was meant to give you the kind of love you need and, more importantly, the kind of love you deserve could be somewhere out there, just waiting for you to notice them,” she adds.

The video features plenty of moments showing Morgan smiling and enjoying the moment, suggesting that one shouldn’t let that loss of love affect their self-worth or personal happiness.

In her caption for the IG post, Morgan admits she saw the words elsewhere a while ago and decided to put together the video with her narration.

“After editing all the clips together and listening to my own voice speak this truth… I finally believed it,” she wrote.

“This has been sitting in my drafts for weeks & today I decided it was a good time to share… I hope it resonates with those who need it,” she said to close the caption.

Earlier this month, Morgan admitted she was still struggling after the breakup, despite taking a vacation with family in Hawaii, which she felt would help her deal with the difficult time.

Morgan and Bananas split up after two-year relationship

Morgan and Johnny Bananas met up during The Challenge: War of the Worlds season which was filmed in 2018 and aired in 2019. The two, who were teammates to start the season, lasted as competitors until the third episode when another team eliminated them.

After their appearance on that season, they dated and ultimately had a relationship that lasted two years. The couple often shared photos and video clips on their Instagram profiles of their trips or other events they took together and generally showed support for one another’s career pursuits.

Unfortunately, things came to a painful end, as Morgan confirmed their breakup in late September, later revealing that cheating had occurred, and as a result, she “had to leave.”

“This past week has been difficult,” she said in an IG Story update. “The person I truly loved more than anything else cheated on me and I found out and I had to leave. I don’t know what else to say but I physically hurt.”

Further rumors popped up about Bananas cheating with a video online showing The Challenge star with a mystery woman while out and about.

While Morgan provided comments about the split and her perspective, Bananas gave a very brief statement, suggesting he would be keeping things mostly private when it came to the breakup.

