The Challenge alum Morgan Willett says in update she’s ‘still struggling’ after breakup with Johnny Bananas

Morgan Willett and Johnny Bananas were teammates on The Challenge: War of the Worlds season. Pic credit: Paramount+

Former Big Brother and The Challenge cast member Morgan Willett said she’s “still struggling” after her recent breakup with Johnny Bananas, which also has her “physically hurt” over the situation.

The couple officially split after rumors of cheating popped up, along with a video that was rumored to show Johnny with another woman.

Morgan, 27, has now provided an update following a trip she took to see family and mentioned how difficult things are. However, she also said she hopes to be there for others going through something difficult.

Morgan shares update about her breakup, confirms cheating

In an Instagram post shared by a Challenge fan account, former War of the Worlds cast member Morgan Willett gave followers the latest on her situation, post-breakup, as she headed home from her family trip.

Just as speculation arrived about Morgan and Bananas’ breakup, the reality TV star revealed she was heading to Hawaii with her family for some time away. A confirmation from Morgan of her split arrived soon after her original social media post, which caused fans to speculate.

As she was away, she shared photos and videos from that trip, which appeared to keep her mind somewhat distracted, as she seemed to be enjoying the vacation.

However, in a recent social media update (below), she mentioned that “this is the moment I’ve been dreading the most” regarding her return home as she gets back to the reality of her life post-breakup.

“I don’t feel miraculously cured like I thought. I get through things by talking and sharing – that’s just how I am. I’m hoping I’ll feel better if I know that what I’m going through will help someone else feel like they aren’t alone,” she said in the IG Story slide.

She also let fans know that the past week has been tough on her and confirmed: “The person I truly loved more than anything else cheated on me.”

The cheating rumors arrived with Morgan’s IG Story ahead of her trip, combined with a video someone captured in Newport Beach of Johnny Bananas with another woman. That video began making the rounds on social media. A Challenge insider and superfan on social media indicated that it was Bananas in the video, which was why Morgan broke up with him.

“I have been able to distract myself with beautiful beaches and hikes and my amazing family, but now I have to go back to reality,” she added, mentioning she’s “scared” and feeling “physically hurt” about the situation.

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

“I don’t know when I’ll stop hurting? When will I stop missing someone? What if I never stop replaying things in my head? When do I become angry?? I don’t want to live my life angry,” the Big Brother: Over the Top winner said.

The breakup came after she and Bananas had been dating for two years or so. The two first met as cast members and teammates on MTV’s The Challenge: War of Worlds, which entered production in late 2018. Following a brief appearance that season, they continued to date, and the relationship seemed to be going strong. As 2021 arrived, that relationship looked like another success story from reality TV.

However, all good things come to an end, and in Morgan’s situation, she said she felt she needed to leave the relationship due to being cheated on. That may have brought on some reactions from fans about her history with reality TV, though.

Challenge alum says, ‘you may say I deserve this’

In another part of Morgan’s IG Story slides, she mentions that she reads all messages sent her way and that her “inbox is always open.” Part of that may include some fans reacting to her split by saying that she deserved Bananas cheating on her.

“You may call me a hypocrite, you may say I deserve this… and honestly that’s okay. I’m not saying any of this for you. I’m saying this for ME and for whoever out there doesn’t feel like enough,” Morgan shared in her message.

Her comment about being a “hypocrite” or that she may “deserve this” is likely due to her cheating on Jay Starrett, who was also her castmate on Ex on the Beach 2. Rumors and reports suggested that she cheated on Jay to be with castmate Johnny Bananas on The Challenge: War of the Worlds.

“While putting yourself out there on social media is freakin scary, I’m thankful for my little community I have built. I’m taking it day by day and I know some will be good and some will be bad,” she said in the update (below).

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

While Morgan appears to be still hurting and struggling with the breakup quite a bit, it seems she’s doing what she can as a reality TV star and influencer to give others support in tough times.

Based on Morgan’s update, she will share more about how she’s doing some days, while on other days, she may “go silent” as she continues to process and heal from her split.

