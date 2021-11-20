The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 16 trailer previews daily mission, Tori’s ultimatum to Devin

Tori Deal confronts her castmate during The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies. Pic credit: MTV

The number of competitors is down to a dozen in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, meaning TJ Lavin’s final is just around the corner.

Due to the heated competition, some veteran castmates are having to mend their friendships as things become more challenging with the current team situations.

A new preview trailer for Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 16 shows Tori Deal seeking an apology from her castmate following the recent events between them.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 16 trailer revealed

After The Challenge Season 37, Episode 15, several veteran castmates seem at odds, including Tori Deal and castmate Devin Walker.

In Episode 14, Tori went to the Ruby team because Amanda Garcia won her elimination at the end of the episode and stole Tori’s spot. That definitely shook things up.

In her first mission with the Ruby team, Tori struck up a deal with Sapphire’s CT Tamburello to work together so they could make sure Emerald didn’t win. Once that plan became apparent during the daily mission, Devin Walker became upset at Tori for using that tactic on a guys’ elimination day.

In the preview trailer after Episode 15, viewers see Tori seeking an apology from her friend and castmate, with Devin confused about what she wants an apology for.

“Just say sorry. That’s all I’m asking. Say, ‘Tori, I’m sorry,'” she says in a heated discussion with Devin after telling him he hurt her feelings and he’s about to lose a friend.

The first part of the preview trailer shows off the next daily mission. This one involves the teammates working together to retrieve loads of cash from a safe. It’s most likely a race against the clock where the team that performs the mission in the fastest time becomes The Agency.

Sapphire has been on a roll, winning the last two missions of Spies, Lies & Allies. Emerald is looking to get back on track after winning four episodes in a row.

Ruby is still in search of their first win. However, they regained a strong competitor, Logan Sampedro, on their team. That happened after Kyle Christie won his elimination in Episode 15 against Josh Martinez and stole Logan’s spot on Sapphire.

Women’s elimination day on the schedule next

The competition is getting more challenging as veteran castmates and friends are now facing one another in eliminations. Only three rookies are remaining, with Emy Alupei, Logan, and Emanuel Neagu. Nine vets are still in the game, with five of them women.

Episode 16 brings the next women’s elimination day. Along with Emy, Amanda, and Tori, the other women in the game are Big T Fazakerley, Nany Gonzalez, and Kaycee Clark.

Big T faced Amanda in the elimination in Episode 14. Even though she lost, TJ called Big T back since castmate Ashley Mitchell got deactivated earlier in the episode.

So far, Nany, Kaycee, and Tori have avoided eliminations. However, should the Emerald and/or Ruby teams fail to win the next daily mission, all three could be in danger of going into elimination at The Lair.

The right elimination decisions and survival will be crucial as TJ Lavin’s final approaches with $1 million in prize money up for grabs.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.