The Challenge Season 37: Amanda Garcia says castmate cried and apologized to her in unaired scene

Amanda Garcia in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 15. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge star Amanda Garcia reacted to the recent episode of Spies, Lies & Allies and once again went at her rival castmate with her comments.

In a series of remarks, Amanda also mentioned that castmate Tori Deal came to her in tears and apologized to her, but that never made the episode’s footage.

Amanda also gave love to her friend eliminated from the show and praised another ally who won the elimination event.

Amanda blasts castmate after Season 37, Episode 15

Based on her reactions to the recent Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 15, Tori is still far from becoming one of Amanda’s best friends, let alone allies for The Challenge.

The latest episode featured Tori at odds with some of her former teammates after Amanda stole her spot on the Emerald team. That led to Tori plotting with Sapphire’s CT Tamburello to work together so that Emerald couldn’t win the daily mission.

The mission involved competitors running through three intersecting trenches to grab dynamite from the opposing teams’ stations. That also meant possibly running into opponents and knocking them down to prevent them from succeeding.

One scene featured Tori going at Amanda in an attempt to knock her over. Amanda avoided the tackle as she went against the side of the trench.

“The point is to get the dynamite you roided out jealous freak. Sorry you wish you could tackle me…..maybe in your dreams,” Amanda tweeted.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/Twitter

Unfortunately for Tori, things backfired in her plan for her new team, Ruby, to work with Sapphire. That was due to Kyle’s mistake, which led to Sapphire calling him out for not working together. Emerald caught on, and a war of words erupted during the mission.

Later, Devin Walker confronted Tori about what she did on a guys elimination day, leading to a teary-eyed Tori begging Kyle Christie not to call Devin into if elimination later on.

“Hahahahahahahaha waahhhh wahhhhhh I’d cry if I was fake and got exposed too hahahaha,” Amanda tweeted as the episode aired.

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/Twitter

In another tweet, Amanda suggested an unaired scene took place in which Tori came to her crying and apologized to her. However, there were no scenes shown involving Tori attacking or yelling at Amanda for the move she made at the end of Episode 14.

“LOL they didn’t show the part where Tory was crying after her convo with Emerald and said SORRRRRRY to me and she understands why I switched teams. And of course me saying ‘ya right’ LOL,” Amanda tweeted.

Pic credit: @MTV_AMANDAG/Twitter

Amanda tweets about eliminated castmate

While Amanda didn’t throw the mission for her new team, they didn’t end up winning. That meant that any of the men on the team were eligible for either getting voted or called into elimination.

Sapphire team, consisting of CT, Emy Alupei, and Logan Sampedro, didn’t vote for any of them, though. Kyle Christie ended up as the vote due to his earlier mistake and others saying they weren’t sure they could trust him.

He’d call out Josh Martinez from the Emerald team for the elimination and defeated him in Burning Bridges. Despite it seeming like Josh’s first season to make a Challenge final, his chance ended several episodes ahead of it.

“Love you @JOSHMBB19 (even tho you were mean to me.) Congrats to my bro @KyleCGShore. May we forever be the two that ppl hate. we were team chaos now we are team INFILTRATE HAHAHAHAHA LETS GOOOOO,” Amanda tweeted about her castmates.

Pic credit: MTV_AMANDAG/Twitter

Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 16 will bring another women’s elimination day, meaning Amanda could be a target if her new team fails to get back to their winning ways. The other remaining women in the game include Nany Gonzalez, Kaycee Clark, Big T Fazakerley, Emy Alupei, and Amanda’s rival, Tori Deal.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.