The Challenge: Johnny Bananas has hilarious exchange with Devin Walker about being on Bananas’ podcast

The Challenge’s Devin Walker seems to think he’ll be a guest on Johnny Bananas’ podcast. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge star Devin Walker recently told fans he’s ready to be a guest on his castmate Johnny Bananas’ podcast, but only if the fans would show enough interest.

Despite Devin’s claim, it brought a response from Bananas that may or may not have been done in jest when it comes to having his former castmate on the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast.

With the reply came one right back from Devin, where he poked fun at their castmate, former Big Brother star Fessy Shafaat in the process.

Devin ready for Bananas’ podcast, Bananas fires back

There’s been no love lost between castmates Devin Walker and Johnny Bananas on The Challenge. In previous seasons, the two were seen as intense rivals, with some serious hatred between them. That included an intense moment during one reunion, with castmates ready to break up a possible fight between them.

The two last appeared as competitors together in the Final Reckoning season, where Devin showed up as a mercenary alongside Cory Wharton. The duo came into the show in Episode 13 but got sent home several episodes later after Cory got into a physical altercation with Tony Raines, Bananas’ partner that season.

Bananas appeared on and won the Total Madness season of The Challenge two seasons ago, while Devin was not part of the cast. Since that seventh Challenge win, Bananas has been away from the show, while Devin has appeared on the two most recent seasons, including Spies, Lies & Allies.

Have the two buried the hatchet after their previous issues on the show? Based on a tweet from Devin, it seemed he was indicating he would appear on the Death, Taxes, and Bananas Podcast hosted by Johnny Bananas.

In his tweet, he says fans have been asking, and he’d taken notice. He told them to get the tweet at least 1,000 Likes and 100 retweets by 5 p.m. EST on November 19, and he’d appear on the podcast.

Pic credit: @MTVDevinWalker/Twitter

As seen in the screenshot above, the tweet had reached that goal well ahead of the time Devin said. It had over 1,000 Likes and 200 retweets as of 4:41 p.m. EST on November 18, 2021.

However, it prompted a funny reply from Johnny Bananas, who shared a GIF of Ron Burgundy from Anchorman and suggested that he never even invited Devin to appear on his podcast.

But how are you gonna accept an invitation that was never sent? https://t.co/Ar4LYz4Btb pic.twitter.com/FdevuNOAEL — Johnny Bananas (@johnnybananas) November 18, 2021

Devin replies, pokes fun at another Challenge castmate

With Bananas’ reply came one from Devin, who decided to have some fun at the expense of their other castmate, Big Brother star Fessy Shafaat.

In another tweet, Devin shared a photo of a letter that appeared to be written by a child, but he suggested Fessy wrote it.

The letter even includes a set of “Yes” and “No” checkboxes for Devin to choose whether he’d go on Bananas’ podcast or not.

“Wait this wasn’t legit..?” Devin asked in the tweet replying to Bananas’ tweet.

The two castmates may be having some fun amongst themselves and the fans ahead of what could be an appearance by Devin on the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast. Or Devin was trolling Bananas, and Bananas fired back to shut him down.

During the Spies, Lies & Allies season, Bananas has featured several current cast members on his show, including Cory Wharton, Fessy, Josh Martinez, and Ashley Mitchell. He’s also talked with past Challenge castmates, including Derrick Kosinski, Marie Roda, Wes Bergmann, and Leroy Garrett.

Devin is currently amongst the remaining cast members vying to get to TJ Lavin’s final in Croatia and compete for big prize money on Spies, Lies & Allies. He’s yet to enter an elimination and has played a smart game throughout the season to make sure he’s survived farther into the season than during his Double Agents run.

Fans will have to stay tuned to see if Devin shows up as a guest on a future episode of the Death, Taxes, and Bananas podcast or if it was all a joke.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.