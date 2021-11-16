The Challenge: Ashley Mitchell comments on Spies, Lies & Allies ‘hypocrisy,’ castmates fire back

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies star Ashley Mitchell in Episode 14 confessional. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge star Ashley Mitchell is speaking out against her castmates for perceived “bullying” during the reality TV series, referring to recent Spies, Lies & Allies events as “hypocrisy.”

Ashley, who was part of Episode 14 for most of the episode, had a key scene in the club where she spoke with her friend and castmate Amanda Garcia about confronting a group of female castmates.

In a recent video clip, Ashley spoke about how it’s interesting to see those individuals “bullying” now after they complained that it happened in a past season. That prompted several cast members to react to Ashley’s comments, suggesting she was digging herself deeper.

Ashley brings up Season 37 cast members’ ‘bullying’

In Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 14, there were a few tense moments between castmates and supposed friends as strategies unfolded for remaining in the game.

The episode featured Amanda weighing her options and talking about going to the Emerald Team by calling out Nany Gonzalez, Kaycee Clark, or Tori Deal and/or stealing one of their spots after her elimination win.

It led to a confrontation of sorts at the club, with Amanda going over to discuss with Emerald’s team members Nany, Kaycee, and Tori. Amanda and Kaycee had some words, which prompted Nany to tell Amanda to walk away.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Later on, at the nomination meeting, several cast members confronted Amanda about her intentions to go to the Emerald team. She stood her ground and then won her elimination later, allowing her to steal Tori’s spot on the Emerald team.

During an Instagram Live session after Episode 14, Amanda Garcia brought her friend Ashley Mitchell on for a bit. Ashley brought up how it seemed that several cast members were “bullying” Amanda during the episode after accusing them of it in the past.

“I remember Nany and Tori, and all of them being like, ‘Oh my God, they’re just such bullies!’ But we weren’t bullying them. We were just voting them out because they weren’t in our alliance. And now to see them actually like bullying their actual friends? I’m like, ‘Man, the hypocrisy is strong in this house,'” Ashley said on the IG Live.

The TikTok account @allthingsreality put together a video featuring a clip of Ashley’s IG Live comments and a look at the replies that Nany, Kaycee, and Tori gave on social media.

Lavender Ladies, WOTW 2 alliance highlighted previous seasons

A previous season of The Challenge, Final Reckoning, featured Ashley and Amanda in the group known as the Lavender Ladies. Based on MTV’s report, they effectively ran the game during the season. However, they caught backlash from another one of their members, Marie Roda, when she caught them gossiping about her teammate Cara Maria Sorbello.

That was the season in which Ashley and her teammate Hunter Barfield won the final, just before Ashley made the big decision to keep all of the first-place prize money to herself, earning the nickname “Millionaire” Mitchell.

War of the Worlds 2 season featured Ashley working as part of a large alliance for Team USA, which made an effort to get rid of certain castmates.

Amanda didn’t appear in that season, but Tori and Nany did with Ashley on Team USA. Tori ended up winning an elimination and choosing to join Team UK to work against the USA alliance. Team USA’s Nany was eliminated by Ashley just ahead of the WOTW2 final.

Ashley ended up part of the bottom four for Team USA with Kam Williams and Leroy Garrett at the final. Team UK’s CT Tamburello, Jordan Wiseley, Rogan O’Connor, and Dee Nguyen won the final, while Team USA’s Paulie Calafiore, Cara, Zach Nichols, and Natalie Duran were runner-ups.

Tori, Nany, and Kaycee respond to Ashley’s IG Live comments

Once Ashley’s recent Instagram Live video clip and comments began to circulate on social media, it prompted Tori, Nany, and Kaycee to react with comments too.

“Waits patiently for clip of us bullying,” Tori Deal commented.

“My mother didn’t raise a bully, I’ll tell you that much,” Nany wrote, prompting Kaycee to reply that “real recognize real and Ashley ain’t it.”

In several other comments, Nany and Kaycee blasted their Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies castmate.

“For someone who came into this season BEGGING for friends and an alliance to trust her.. she is now doing exactly what we know her to do. Being a fraud. Don’t dig yourself a deeper grave girl… It’s big enough,” Nany said.

“@tori_deal you know sometimes when your back is against the wall you have to say whatever it takes to make yourself look good…Nice try Ashley but the world wasn’t born yesterday,” Kaycee said.

Pic credit: @challengeteaa/Instagram

Ashley’s comments arrived following Episode 14, where she was also mysteriously “deactivated” during the episode for breaking one of the show’s rules. That rule was never specifically given by host TJ Lavin or MTV but was enough for her to get kicked off the Spies, Lies & Allies season.

Ashley reacted to her getting kicked off the show on social media, suggesting she respected TJ and MTV’s decision and “rules are rules.” She also indicated she’d been “taking anger management” since going home, and based on her tweet, seems to have plans to return to The Challenge again.

Rumors have been circulating that Ashley getting kicked off was due to an argument she had with castmate Josh Martinez, where she said some inappropriate things to him. Other castmates may have been nearby when the altercation happened, as several, including Tori Deal, Nelson Thomas, and Emanuel Neagu, have commented about it since the episode aired.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.