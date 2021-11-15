The Challenge fans react to Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 14 elimination results

The Challenge host TJ Lavin explains the rules of Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 14 elimination. Pic credit: MTV

With The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, each week has brought forth a new elimination where competitors give it their all to remain in the game.

In Episode 14, viewers saw an interesting situation where two veteran competitors battled for the right to continue competing for the season.

The results brought a bold infiltration of another team by the winner. However, the results also played out different than usual eliminations, as the eliminated competitor wasn’t truly eliminated.

What happened in Season 37, Episode 14 elimination?

It was a women’s elimination day in Season 37, Episode 14, with early parts of the Spies, Lies & Allies episode focused on two cast members strategizing for what they’d do if they won.

Amanda Garcia confessed her plan to friend Josh Martinez that she would steal a spot on the Emerald Team if she went into elimination and won. After Josh told her he wanted to run a final with Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark, Amanda said she’d steal Tori Deal’s spot.

In another scene, Tula “Big T” Fazakerley talked with Logan Sampedro and CT Tamburello about her intention to join the Sapphire team if she won. CT wasn’t having that and suggested her best move would be to go to Emerald.

Sapphire team ended up winning the daily challenge, giving them the power to vote for one of the elimination competitors. In the episode’s nomination meeting, they voted for Amanda, making her the Compromised Agent.

At The Lair, she called out Big T as her opponent. The two competed in an event where they had to pull vault-style poles out of a large tower to climb up them. The first one to get to the top and ring the bell would become the winner.

Amanda got the early advantage and never seemed to falter. While Tori was audibly cheering on Big T, it wasn’t enough to motivate her to catch up and overtake Amanda. In the end, it was Amanda with the win, seeming to end Big T’s time on Season 37.

MTV’s The Challenge shared the footage of the elimination event from Episode 14 on their official Instagram.

After winning the elimination, came a bold move and a surprise. Amanda did what she said she would and announced she was stealing Tori’s spot on the Emerald team. TJ Lavin also called Big T back and said he decided to let her stay with the Ruby team since Ashley Mitchell was deactivated earlier in the episode.

The win moved Amanda’s Challenge elimination record to 2-5 overall, while Big T fell to 1-3.

The Challenge fans react to Spies, Lies & Allies elimination

Fans had mixed reactions to Amanda’s victory in the Episode 14 elimination and that Big T was allowed to come back to the game after losing.

One fan said they were “Amanda’s biggest cheerleader” in the elimination and was glad to see she shook things up by infiltrating the Emerald team.

Another individual admitted they’re not an Amanda fan but liked what she did to shake things up with the game.

“I love Big T. She just needs to train more,” a fan commented on the elimination clip. Based on a recent Instagram Story Q&A, Big T commented on her Challenge future, saying she is working out to improve her fitness.

Another fan questioned the fairness of allowing Big T to return to the competition despite her loss in the elimination event.

“How is this fair to the other female competitors that Big-T gets another chance, but they all got sent home? Ashley getting sent home has nothing to do with her!” the fan commented on The Challenge post.

The move to bring Big T back was certainly a curious one, although many fans feel she is one of the more entertaining cast members in the recent seasons of The Challenge. The same goes for Amanda Garcia, who has continued to provide entertaining moments during her seasons on the show.

While the two competitors continue to survive the season, viewers will be watching to see if they make it to TJ Lavin’s final for Spies, Lies & Allies!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.