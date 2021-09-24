The Challenge’s Josh Martinez comments on Fessy Shafaat friendship and Season 37 fight: ‘I regret everything’

Josh Martinez awaits his fate in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 7. Pic credit: MTV

In several chaotic episodes of The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, friends Josh Martinez and Fessy Shafaat were at odds as the Big Brother alliance imploded.

Season 37, Episode 7 featured more of the conflict which also involved castmates Amber Borzotra and Esther Agunbiade. However, it also showed the aftermath, with host TJ Lavin arriving to hand out punishments.

Josh and Esther were given warnings by The Challenge host, while Fessy got kicked off, ending his chance at winning a final on Spies, Lies & Allies. Following the episode, Josh commented on it all and reflected on his friendships.

The Challenge star shares heartfelt messages after Episode 7

In Episode 7 of Spies, Lies & Allies, Josh and Fessy had a calmer one-on-one conversation a day after their big clash inside headquarters.

The two originally got into an argument after Josh’s teammate Amber confronted Fessy, first for someone saying he ate her pizza, but then for his blindsiding her and sending her into elimination. Cast members went and found Josh to bring him into the argument, and things blew up from there.

The next day, Fessy apologized to his friend for waiting so long to talk with him about things, as the two hadn’t really spoken for a week following Fessy’s “blindside” of castmate Amber Borzotra. Eventually, they hugged it out, seeming to get on the same page.

Just before the episode ended on MTV, Josh tweeted his thoughts about the fight and his friendship.

“I regret everything that happened with Fessy I was wrong for all of that. sad that it took a blowup to realize that I appreciate what a solid friendship We have. He will always be like a brother to me & hope to see him win this game one day,” Josh shared in his tweet.

Pic credit: @JOSHMBB19/Twitter

Just as the airing of his departure arrived on Wednesday night, Fessy shared an interesting message on his social media about what happened. Some fans took it as a potential retirement note, while others saw it more like an apology for his actions and expression of his gratitude for being part of the show over three seasons.

Josh shares his appreciation for Kaycee, Fessy

In Episode 7, Kaycee Clark played a mediator role the night of Josh’s fight as she tried to calm him down after he clashed with Fessy. During her time on The Challenge, Kaycee has often been in that role with the Big Brother stars, especially Josh.

In a tweet the next day, Josh shared a photo of himself with his two Big Brother allies, Kaycee and Fessy, sharing his appreciation for his friendship with them.

“One of the biggest blessings I’ve had in this TV game is my friendship with these two. We may fight like siblings but only God knows how much love I have for ya and how much I really appreciate our friendship. I will never let a game get between my friendship with them again,” he tweeted.

One of the biggest blessings I’ve had in this TV game is my friendship with these two. We may fight like siblings but only God knows how much love I have for ya and how much I really appreciate our friendship. I will never let a game get between my friendship with them again.✊🏽🖤 pic.twitter.com/MmViySKHyj — JOSH MARTINEZ (@JOSHMBB19) September 23, 2021

The Big Brother allies were a major part of the Total Madness and Double Agents seasons. In Total Madness and Double Agents, both Fessy and Kaycee reached the final, although neither won it.

Amber Boroztra arrived as a rookie in the Double Agents season and, due to being teammates with several of The Challenge OGs, won her first season of the show with CT Tamburello.

Meanwhile, Josh is still searching for his first appearance in a Challenge final, and some fans feel that letting his emotions get the best of him will only continue to prevent him from getting there. Fans can’t say that he isn’t a loyal friend, though, which may be of more value to him than winning the show.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.