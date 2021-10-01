The Challenge ratings: How did Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 8 perform with viewers?

The Challenge Season 37 cast members Tori Deal, Emy Alupei, and Ed Eason watch a daily mission in Episode 8. Pic credit: MTV

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 8 was up slightly with its ratings and viewers this past week, possibly due to interest created in the past several episodes.

In the episode, released on September 29, viewers got to see a rookie calling out her major rivals ahead of an elimination event. In addition, there was another rookie who made a game-changing move to shake up the veteran alliance.

With that, The Challenge ratings and viewers were solid for the recent episode, but still not as good as previous seasons of MTV’s show.

What were The Challenge ratings for Season 37, Episode 8?

Based on numbers from Showbuzz Daily, The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies was second overall in terms of ratings on Wednesday, September 29. Only TNT’s All Elite Wrestling finished above MTV’s show for the evening’s cable programs with a 0.45 rating.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 8, finished with a rating of 0.40 for the evening, up 0.04 from the previous episode’s rating. The show’s 0.48 rating in the 18-49 female demographic was second to Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Its 0.31 rating for the 18-49 male demographic was second only to Fox News’ The Five.

The recent Challenge episode also had 646,000 viewers, per Showbuzz Daily. That was up a bit from the 611,000 viewers reported for the Episode 7 ratings.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies premiered on August 11, with that premiere episode finishing first amongst cable TV programs with a 0.38 rating. It also had just 660,000 viewers. The rating dipped to 0.34 and 624,000 viewers for Episode 2.

It’s worth noting that MTV’s The Challenge has been battling a few other reality TV programs on Wednesdays. CBS’ Big Brother had been airing on Wednesdays as Spies, Lies & Allies premiered. While BB just crowned a winner, the new season of CBS’s Survivor debuted on September 22, also opposite MTV’s reality show.

Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 8 featured rookies in spotlight

In the eighth episode of Season 37, several rookies were in the spotlight. That included Berna Canbeldek, who was partnered with Hughie Maughan in the only rookie-rookie pair.

They seemed like they might have a chance to win the daily challenge, but could not do so, which meant they would be the popular vote at deliberation.

Ahead of everyone voting, Berna decided to use the time to address some of her rivals, including Emy Alupei, who she felt betrayed her by stealing her teammate CT Tamburello. In addition, Berna told Amber Borzotra she didn’t like her personally, which caused the two to get into a war of words.

Berna and Hughie got voted in as the Compromised Agents. The daily challenge winners, CT and Emy, sent in Priscilla Anyabu and Jeremiah White as their opponents. That team ended up winning the elimination to survive in the game.

After that win, Priscilla decided to call out castmate Ashley Mitchell’s earlier “threat” when she told the rookies not to break up a team consisting of two veterans. Priscilla did just that with her game-changing move by stealing Ashley’s partner Josh Martinez from her.

That set up an intriguing Episode 9, where the cast will have to vote a veteran paired with a rookie into elimination. So far this season, only Amber has gone into elimination out of returning Challenge cast members. However, that was due to Fessy Shafaat sending her in as part of The Agency and not due to the cast’s voting.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.