Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans take aim at Erika Jayne for playing victim in legal battle

Erika Jayne talks about her divorce on RHOBH. Pic credit:Bravo

All eyes are on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne right now and last night, she finally opened up about her divorce on the show.

Erica told her castmates about what really went down between her and Tom Girardi and noted that things had been bad between them for years. Despite playing the happy housewife for all this time, the RHOBH star noted that things were not as they appeared.

While last night’s episode was certainly the most open Erika has ever been about her life since being on the show, fans are not feeling any sympathy for her. Instead, their sympathies lie with the victims who were allegedly cheated out of millions of dollars which some people say was used to fund Erika’s lavish lifestyle over the years.

Erika Jayne talks drastic life change

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up to her castmates last night after sending them a cryptic message the week prior about filing for divorce.

The shocking revelation had the other Housewives confused as it seemed to come out of nowhere, but apparently behind closed doors, things were not as perfect between the now estranged couple as we thought. During her dinner with the women, Erika talked about her divorce and the drastic changes she had to make in her life.

“Yeah so my life drastically changed this week,” confessed Erika. “I let go of my Lamborghini, I let go of my 16,000 square-foot home, I let go of my marriage, I let go of everything. I literally made a decision that I had to.”

As her castmates listened, the Painkiller singer also admitted that she deliberately didn’t tell her costars about it because it would put them in a “bad position.” She didn’t explain what that meant but it seems she was referring to the legal cases that have been piling up against both her and Tom Girardi.

RHOBH fans take aim at Erika Jayne

During last night’s episode, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star didn’t say anything to her castmates about the lawsuits, but she did allude to trouble on the horizon.

“Well you know timing is everything,” said Erika to her castmates. “And as soon as I get a handle on what’s, you know, coming for me–and it will be coming for me.”

The RHOBH star’s tearful confession last night garnered lots of sympathy from her fellow Housewives as they sat and listened to her, but the same cannot be said for fans of the show.

I cannot stomach this Er*ka victim storyline, i call BS #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/E6rjmlW1XN — Danny (@5thinstinct) June 24, 2021

When the episode aired last night many TV viewers took to Twitter to give their take on Erika’s confession and let’s just say no one was feeling much sympathy for the 49-year-old.

As we all know by now, this divorce saga is only the beginning of the drama that is Erika Jayne’s life. So as the season plays out we’ll just have to see what else she reveals.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.