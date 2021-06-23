Erika Jayne gets support from RHOP star Candiace Dillard as RHOBH fans turn on her

Candiace Dillard defends Erika Jayne. Pic credit:Bravo

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has one very outspoken Housewife on her side and it’s Candiace Dillard from the Real Housewives of Potomac. Candiace has been chiming in on the drama surrounding Erika Jayne after the recent Hulu documentary.

Many fans have turned against the Painkiller singer after the release of The Housewife and the Hustler, which shed more light on the alleged illegal dealings of Erika and her estranged husband. Now people are questioning whether the blonde beauty actually knew more than she has let on.

However, Candice recently spoke out in defense of the RHOBH star on social media.

Candiace Dillard defends Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Potomac star recently scolded people for quickly turning on Erika after seeing the documentary. Candiace shared a message on Twitter about the disloyal fans who believe in Erika’s guilt before knowing all the details.

“Y’all aren’t loyal. You don’t know what that lady knew. Just sending her to jail based on one thrown-together documentary that was clearly meant to low key villainize her,” wrote Candiace in part.

It’s clear that the Potomac Housewife is a big fan of Erika. She also reposted a clip from the latest episode of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills which ended with a cliffhanger as Erika made her grand appearance for the first time since news broke of her divorce.

A Twitter user posted the clip and called the RHOBH star’s entrance, “Iconic.” Candiace then retweeted the video and responded, “Lol. Y’all don’t appreciate Erika.”

RHOBH fans have turned on Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star might be getting support from her fellow Bravo Housewife but the same can’t be said for some Bravo viewers. People have been trolling the 49-year-old on social media since news broke months ago about her and Tom’s legal issues.

Erika’s comment section is often littered with commenters bashing the RHOBH star and accusing her of stealing money from innocent victims to fund her lavish lifestyle.

And Candiace’s comment didn’t sit too well with some social media users who’ve already classified her as guilty.

The criticisms have certainly intensified since the release of The Housewife and the Hustler, which is currently streaming on Hulu. People have had a lot to say about Erika’s alleged involvement in the criminal charges against her and Tom but the RHOBH star has yet to say anything about it.

Meanwhile, viewers are waiting to see Erika in the upcoming episode. It will mark her first appearance on the show since dropping the divorce bomb on her castmates via text.

There have been reports that the former broadway star will reveal as much about the situation as she legally can on the show, but that remains to be seen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.