Erika Jayne’s lawyers quit after The Housewife and the Hustler makes its Hulu debut

Erika Jayne has been dropped by her lawyers. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency.

Erika Jayne is getting into more and more trouble. While the ongoing legal case against her and ex-husband Tom Girardi is bad enough, The Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star now might have to face it lawyer-less.

As part of her Chapter 7 bankruptcy case, Erika had hired Dinsmore & Shohl LLP for representation. Following the release of a Hulu documentary about the former pair, however, the legal firm filed paperwork to withdraw as her counsel.

Erika Jayne’s lawyers drop her after The Housewife and The Hustler debuts

The firm filed the petition the same day that the documentary, The Housewife and The Hustler, debuted on Hulu. The production focuses on Tom Girardi’s legal troubles, alongside what role Erika Jayne may have played in them.

It features multiple voice messages and court records that had never been publicly seen before, alongside Tom’s deposition tape. While Dinsmore & Shohl didn’t specifically mention The Housewife and The Hustler, it claimed that trust was vital to their relationship, claiming that that had been breached.

“The relationship of trust and confidence that is essential to a properly functioning attorney-client relationship has broken down and, in the good faith assessment of counsel, the relationship is irreparable,” the firm’s filing said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member hasn’t publicly commented on losing her lawyers. It’s unclear if she’s found further legal representation since being informed of their dismissal.

During the documentary, it was claimed that one of Erika Jayne’s companies was the recipient of payments from Tom’s firm. Another LLC lists her as a secretary. Given that her ex-husband, a disgraced attorney, is accused of fraud, the money transfers looked suspicious.

While the two have since separated, they’re involved in the same bankruptcy proceedings. That could possibly be related to shared debts.

Erika’s still spending money

That hasn’t stopped The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member from splashing the cash. She recently revealed her skincare routine, which adds up to a hefty $1,800. Noting that she’s close to 50, Erika Jayne said that the routine helps her feel more confident.

She says that healthy skin is “reflective of your overall health,” and that it helps her feel more confident. That might not help her with the bankruptcy proceedings, however. She’ll need to find good legal counsel relatively quickly, as the ongoing case could get much more complicated otherwise.

To date, Erika has denied knowledge of Tom Girardi’s alleged crimes.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.