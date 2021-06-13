Erika Jayne’s legal trouble hasn’t stopped her from dropping tons of money on her beauty routine

Erika Jayne continues to spend money on her beauty routine. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has never been one to keep things cheap. Fans will know her for her consistent cash splashing, which may be one of the reasons why she’s in legal trouble. Despite this, the housewife recently detailed her extensive skincare routine.

It’s about as expensive as fans of the star would have guessed, coming in at a whopping $1,810. However, speaking to Glamour, she notes that the routine is focused on more than just looking good, but feeling good too.

Erika Jayne’s expensive skincare routine

Speaking in the publication’s Drop The Routine series, Erika Jayne adds that she’s close to turning 50 and that the routine helps her feel confident in her looks.

“I’m a month away from turning 50, and to me, if your skin is in good condition, your hair is in good condition, your teeth are in good condition, it’s more than aesthetics and grooming,” Erika said. “It’s reflective of your overall health and taking care of your body. And that makes me feel confident.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star – who legal experts are keeping a close eye on – notes that she’s always wanted to keep her skin looking healthy, adding that she suffers from rosacea. Detailing her skincare products, Erika said she has Aquaphor, Fresh Seaberry Nourishing Cleansing Oil, Garnier’s Micellar Cleansing Water, and the iS Cleansing Complex.

On top of this are iS Clinical Honey Warming Cleanser, and Cetaphil’s Moisturizer and Eczema Calming Body Wash, Youth Eye Complex, Furtuna’s Bi-phase Moisturizing Oil, Sisley’s Black Rose Precious Face Oil.

There’s also the iS Clinical Intensive Creme and Youth Serum, Mario Badescu drying lotion, MDNA Skin rose mist, Sisley’s Phytobuste + Décolleté cream, iS Clinical’s Extreme Protect SPF40, and LaRoche-Posay’s Anthelios Light Fluid Sunscreen.

It looks like Erika Jayne has quite a few skincare products to get through during her routine.

Lawyers are watching The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star has been the subject of legal attention in recent months. Around the time she filed for divorce from now-ex-husband Tom Girardi, it was revealed that he was being investigated for financial crimes, such as embezzlement and fraud.

Last December Chicago law firm Edelson PC took legal action against Tom and Erika Girardi and claimed that the divorce was “simply a sham attempt to fraudulently protect Tom’s and Erika’s money from those that seek to collect on debts owed by Tom and his law firm.”

The legal complaint also claims “the heart of this deception is Defendant Girardi and his need to fund outrageous lifestyles for himself and his soon-to-be ex-wife, Erika Jayne.”

Lawyers involved will be watching the current season of the show with keen eyes as they try to find anything that will help with their case.

Erika’s expensive skincare routine might not help matters, considering that the alleged crimes relate to finances.

A Hulu documentary about the legal drama airs tomorrow.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.