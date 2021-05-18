RHOBH: Lawyers will be tuned in to Season 11 to help build a case against Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi

Could Erika regret sharing so much of her personal legal troubles on RHOBH? Pic credit: Bravo

Lawyers will be tuned in to Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills to help build a case against Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi.

Bravo recently dropped the trailer, and Erika appears to be holding nothing back when it comes to her legal troubles. Now lawyers have said they will be “transcribing every word” as the show comes to air.

Like many people, Erika’s life was turned upside down by the crazy year that was 2020. However, the coronavirus pandemic was just the beginning of her troubles.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In December, news broke that Tom was being sued for fraud and embezzlement, weeks after Erika filed for divorce from him. The couple was married for 21 years.

Erika has promised fans that she is laying it all on the line for the upcoming season of RHOBH — but it could backfire on her?

Lawyers will be tuned in for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Tom is currently dealing with an involuntary bankruptcy, which which means lawyers will be tuned in to the Bravo show to watch Erika.

They will reportedly be looking for any expensive property or assets that Erika features on the show and that could potentially be seized to help Tom pay off his creditors.

Erika is reportedly fighting a request from a trustee — who was put in place to control Tom’s finances — to return certain property that he is claimed to have transferred into her name.

On Monday, Ronald Richards, a lawyer hired by the trustee, retweeted an LA Times article about Erika and Tom, making it clear his firm will be watching the Bravo show. He said, “We will be transcribing every word. The show does not provide immunity to its talent.”

Ronald Richards, the lawyer that has been tapped by bankruptcy trustees to investigate Erika Girardi, tweeted about the upcoming #RHOBH debut: “We will be transcribing every word. The show does not provide immunity to its talent.” https://t.co/wvdmmHqc29 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) May 17, 2021

Will Erika’s legal troubles change RHOBH Season 11 storyline?

Now that it’s become evident lawyers will be watching Erika on RHOBH fans can’t help but wonder if it could alter her storyline.

However, chances are the fact the lawyers will be watching will not have an impact on the show.

First, re-editing a show takes time. Just ask Below Deck Mediterranean producers who had to edit out fired star Peter Hunziker from Season 5. It took weeks for him to disappear from the show completely.

Second, Erika insists she has done nothing wrong and has no involvement in all the lawsuits against her soon-to-be ex-husband. She wants to tell her side of the story or at least the side she wants the public to know about.

So, it’s unlikely Erika will deter from the planned storyline, even though she will have lawyers watching her every move while Season 11 plays out onscreen.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 11 premieres on May 19 at 8/7c on Bravo.