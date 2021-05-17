RHOBH spoiler: Erika Jayne reveals battle with depression amid legal woes and divorce from Tom Girardi

Erika Jayne opens up to castmates about being depressed. Pic credit:Bravo

Season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is set to premiere in a matter of days, and all eyes will be on Erika Jayne.

The blonde beauty’s personal life has been tabloid fodder for several months after news broke of her divorce from Tom Girardi. Erika and her now estranged husband are also entangled in a series of lawsuits that have been filed against them.

In a sneak peek for the premiere, Erika opened up to her castmates about how she’s been dealing with life amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Erika Jayne talks about being depressed

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star gave her costars some insight into her personal life.

The 49-year-old admitted that things got a little tough after her run on Broadway ended prematurely and she had to return home.

“Like all of us, I’m busy all of the time, and when I came home from New York, it was really silent. And then when I didn’t have anything to do, I was walking the halls of the house, and I couldn’t sleep,” confessed Erika. “And I couldn’t shake it, and I couldn’t shake it. I was feeling this incredible dread. Who am I if I’m not working? Every day, I woke up, and I dreaded waking up. So I called a psychiatrist and I went on Lexapro.”

As her friends listened intently, second-season cast member Garcelle Beauvais commented, “What’s Lexapro?”

“It’s an antidepressant and it’s the greatest thing,” responded Erika laughingly. “My problems are still there but my attitude toward them is different.”

Erika says castmates don’t know a lot about her life

Despite laughing off the fact that she had to go on antidepressants, the RHOBH star later admitted to feeling defeated by having to go that route.

“I did not want to have to see a psychiatrist, I felt that it was a sign of defeat,” remarked Erika in her confessional.

While she did share more about her life than we usually see from Erika, she also admitted that there’s plenty of things that the other Beverly Hills Housewives do not know about her personal life.

While some of it has played out on social media over the past few months, it seems that the women aren’t privy to much more than what has been revealed in the media.

Erika later confessed, “There’s so much that these women don’t know about my life and about my personal life because you know what? Everyone has problems, everyone. And the bigger your life is, the bigger your problems are.”

Check out the clip below then see how it all plays out during the season premiere.

Season 11 of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premieres Wednesday, May 19 at 8/7c on Bravo.