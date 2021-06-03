The Housewife and the Hustler: Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s legal trouble is getting its own special on Hulu

The Housewife and The Hustler will assess whether Erika Jayne knew about her husband Tom Girardi’s crimes. Pic credit: ABC

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star will now be the subject of a new documentary titled The Housewife and The Hustler.

The documentary will do a deep dive into the legal trouble her ex-husband Tom Girardi got into and what exactly her involvement with it was.

The documentary will have never-before-seen details including “voicemail messages, court records and a never-before-aired deposition tape of Tom.”

The Housewife and The Hustler hits Hulu on June 14 as an ABC News Original Documentary.

The Housewife and The Hustler teaser is out

The teaser is appropriately accompanied by Fergie’s hit Glamorous. As the song plays, the teaser sets the scene for the upcoming documentary.

“There once was a housewife who married a hustler,” a voiceover declares as clips of Erika walking on the red carpet, posing for RHOBH photoshoots and performing as her pop persona flash across the screen.

“Tom Girardi was L.A. law — so powerful,” one legal expert weighs in.

Meanwhile, another interviewee reveals, “They were just blowing money left and right, but then…”

At this point in the trailer, headlines flash across the screen about Erika’s divorce and the theories about how it was done strategically.

“I think the biggest question is: Did she know?” actress Heather McDonald questions.

How Erika and Tom Girardi’s legal drama began

Many RHOBH fans wonder how the complicated web of Tom and Erika’s legal drama began.

Tom was a powerful attorney who helped families of victims who were involved in fatal incidents.

Several of his clients have recently sued him for fraud and embezzlement, accusing him of pocketing large chunks of their settlement funds.

Meanwhile, just as these lawsuits came to light, Erika Jayne filed for divorce from Tom on November 3, 2020.

Erika has since been accused of strategically filing for divorce in order to protect their assets.

Since then, Erika claimed that she was unaware of Tom’s crimes and shared that the true reason she filed for divorce was because Tom was cheating on her.

She even uploaded receipts of his mistress on social media, which have since been deleted.

Meanwhile, Tom has since been deemed unable to take care of himself due to dementia and severe memory loss and has been put under the conservatorship of his brother.

The usually-secretive Housewife has also shared that she will be sharing as much as she can about her divorce with Tom on RHOBH, which is currently airing.

However, legal experts are still suspicious and have stated that they will be watching RHOBH with eagle eyes for any incriminating evidence against Erika.

So far in the season, Erika’s divorce hasn’t happened yet, but it is expected to air in the coming weeks– just in time for The Housewife and The Hustler.

The Housewife and The Hustler will be available for streaming on Hulu on Monday, June 14.