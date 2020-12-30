Erika Jayne reportedly still in disbelief about husband’s cheating and lawsuits

It’s been a dramatic couple of months for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars, Erika Jayne, and it seems the punches just keep coming.

The reality TV star is in the midst of a divorce from embattled attorney Tom Girardi.

The divorce filing came as a surprise to many viewers who saw Tom and Erika on the last season of RHOBH and had no clue the couple was having trouble in their 21-year marriage.

Erika has always been tight-lipped on the show about her relationship with Girardi, despite constant queries about their 31-year age gap.

Even last year, newbie Garcelle Beauvais had questions about Erika and Tom’s relationship.

But the blonde beauty made it clear that she wasn’t willing to divulge any marital secrets, and the star seemed happy in her marriage.

Things have since taken a turn for the worse because, in November, the RHOBH star surprisingly filed for divorce.

Since then, numerous reports have come out about several legal issues involving Tom and there are also allegations that Jayne was involved in a few of them as well.

Then another bombshell dropped, this time by Jayne herself alleging that Tom had a mistress.

The Painkiller singer shared screenshots on her Instagram page but quickly removed them.

Fans were shocked, but it seems Erika is in just as disbelief just as the rest of us.

Erika Jayne is in disbelief about her divorce

A source for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star just shared some insight into how the 49-year-old is handling all the drama.

And her emotions have reportedly “been very up and down.”

The insider told US Weekly that, “She’s still in disbelief that Tom would cheat. She’s also in disbelief with all these lawsuits that are coming that no one was aware of.”

“The legal issues are unfolding one after another and she’s learning as everyone’s filing. As the whole world is finding out about it, she’s finding out about it. She’s reading about it in the press before she even sees it [from her lawyers],” added the source.

Erika will address divorce on RHOBH

Bravo viewers have been wondering if Erika will address the messy details of her divorce on the upcoming season of RHOBH.

And it seems she plans to do just that.

“Erika will address her divorce on the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Legally, there is only so much she is allowed to say, but she has been advised on what she can put out there,” noted a source.

Furthermore, viewers will also get to see the other Housewives’ reactions to all the drama surrounding Erika and her divorce when Season 11 rolls around.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.