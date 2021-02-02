Tom Girardi placed under conservatorship, Erika Jayne’s husband will have finances controlled by brother

Tom Girardi’s brother, Robert Girardi, will care for him following his split with Erika Jayne. Pic credit: Bravo

Tom Girardi has been put under conservatorship since his wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star, Erika Jayne, filed for divorce.

The Blast obtained documents that state Tom’s family has been granted conservatorship of the 81-year-old after being deemed unable to care for himself.

Tom’s brother, Robert Girardi, filed the request after Erika moved out of their mansion, and Tom could no longer afford a housekeeper.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“The Court finds that the Proposed Temporary Conservatee is not attending the hearing because of medical inability,” the documents state.

Tom seems to have taken a turn for the worse. He seemed on board with the conservatorship, but he reportedly wasn’t cohesive enough to understand what was going on during the hearing.

“Thomas could not fully comprehend the nature of the proceedings, although he did state that he had no objections to Robert taking care of him,” the court-appointed lawyer wrote in his report to the judge.

“Thomas voiced his concern of having a media circus at the hearing,” the statement concluded.

Why Tom Girardi needs his family to take care of him

Robert Girardi requested Tom’s conservatorship one month ago. This request came as Tom had been assessed for memory loss.

“Thomas V. Girardi (“Tom”) is a renowned trial lawyer, responsible for some of the most notable mass tort verdicts in California. However, at age 81, Tom’s current condition has sadly deteriorated to the point where he cannot care for himself without assistance,” Tom’s request read. “His short-term memory is severely compromised and, on information and belief, he is often not oriented as to date, time or place.”

The request came as Tom was forced to face numerous lawsuits accusing him and his law firm of fraud and embezzlement.

The cases reportedly left Tom bankrupt and unable to afford care.

Additionally, Erika had moved into a one-bedroom apartment after she filed for divorce.

Why Erika divorced Tom

Some accused Erika of filing for divorce to protect their assets. Prosecutors could not take funds from Tom if they were under Erika’s name.

She also has been criticized for doing so little to help the victims her husband has allegedly stolen from.

However, Erika claimed she had no idea about her husband’s offenses or infidelity before the divorce.

Erika made an Instagram post exposing Tom’s alleged mistress and the texts she sent him. Erika has since deleted the post and may receive legal repercussions for them.

Erika has also implied that she plans on spilling as much as she can about the controversial divorce on the upcoming season of RHOBH.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.