Tom Girardi’s former associate says Erika Jayne has ‘zero class’ for not trying to help plane crash victims

Erika Jayne is getting backlash from estranged husband Tom Girardi’s past associate.

The woman in question, Kimberly Archie is blasting the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for her lack of efforts in trying to help victims recoup money owed to them.

As we’ve all heard by now, Tom Girardi is caught up in several scandalous lawsuits filed against him.

One such lawsuit alleges that the 81-year old embezzled funds that were meant for family members of victims from Lion Air Flight 610 — a Boeing jet crash that occurred in Indonesia in 2018.

However, Kimberly is none too pleased that Erika has remained silent amid all that has been happening with her husband.

Tom Girardi’s former associate calls Erika Jayne classless

During a recent chat on the Juicy Scoop podcast with Heather McDonald, Kimberly Archie expressed her disdain for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

She noted that Erika Jayne has not spoken out about what’s been going on with her estranged husband, but instead has been posted photos on social media.

“Her perspective on the victims is really interesting because she’s not saying much,” remarked Kimberly.

“She’s doing a few things like posting lots of photos– and I understand some of them are probably required by her contracts for different promotional stuff she’s doing for companies,” noted Kimberly.

“But still, to taunt people and say we’re all gullible. Really, the victims are gullible? Gullible to what?” said Kimberly, referring to a past Instagram caption posted by Erika.

“If she isn’t a part of what some people called a Ponzi scheme…How come she’s not coming to the US trustee for the bankruptcy case and saying ‘Hey, I’ll help you find the assets? I will help you guys get whatever to pay these people,'” questioned the former Girardi Keese associate.

“Instead, you’re posting selfies and saying we’re gullible? No, you’re an idiot is what you are, and you have zero class. It’s a perfect example of money can’t buy class.”

What does Erika Jayne know?

Kimberly continued to share her complaints about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star.

During the chat, she expressed that she’s unclear on how much information Erika Jayne actually knows about what was going on in Tom Girardi’s law firm.

But she finds it hard to believe that the Painkiller singer was totally blind to the whole thing.

“You’re being given millions of dollars from your husband’s company into your company. It would be one thing if it was 20 grand…but 20 million, you didn’t blink an eye or anything?” posited Kimberly.

She added, “It’s hard to believe that she’s a good person and that she gives a sh*t, because she hasn’t shown us that she cares.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.