Tom Girardi’s legal problems grow as RHOBH husband’s assets frozen, facing possible criminal investigation

Erika Girardi will have one heck of a storyline when the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills returns.

But will the RHOBH star dish about all the legal issues surrounding estranged husband Tom Girardi?

The lawsuits are piling up against the renowned lawyer, as accusations roll in that the couple’s divorce is a sham to hide assets.

We recently shared that the 81-year-old lawyer has multiple lawsuits against him.

The allegations include that he embezzled funds that were meant for family members of victims from Lion Air Flight 610 — a Boeing jet crash that occurred in Indonesia in 2018.

In other lawsuits, Tom is being accused of fraud in a case involving injured victims who were exposed to toxic chemicals, and another involving Wells Fargo.

In yet another, he is being accused of fraud, legal malpractice, breach of fiduciary duty, and conversion.

On top of all that he is currently in the midst of a divorce from his wife, Erika Girardi.

Tom has a lot on his plate and things just got worse!

Tom Girardi’s assets have been frozen

A judge in Chicago has just taken severe action in the lawsuit involving Tom Girardi and the funds that were to be dispersed for family members of victims from the Boeing jet crash in 2018.

The Los Angeles Times reports that U.S. District Judge Thomas M. Durkin found that Tom misappropriated at least $2 million meant for his clients. Due to this, his assets have been frozen.

Furthermore, the judge described Girardi’s conduct as “unconscionable” and plans to refer him to the U.S. attorney’s office to undergo a criminal investigation.

The decision was made on Monday, December 14, during a contempt hearing for the estranged husband of the Beverly Hills Housewife.

Will Tom Giradi face disbarment?

It’s quite possible that the husband of the RHOBH star could be disbarred.

“No matter what your personal financial situation is, no matter what kind of pressures you are under, if you touch client money, you are going to be disbarred and quite possibly charged criminally,” noted Judge Durkin.

He added, “You learn that in law school…and someone as experienced as Mr. Girardi, knows that as well as anyone.”

Tom was represented by two attorneys and reportedly participated in the hearing via phone, but did not say anything except to acknowledge his presence.

His Los Angeles Attorney, Evan Jenness told the court that the famed lawyer was unable to pay the $2 million debt owed to his clients.

He cited a family court battle with RHOBH star Erika Jayne as well as other “obligations and debts” as reasons for his circumstance.

The attorney is also asking for Tom Girardi to undergo a mental examination.

“I’m unsure that he understands either the nature or the gravity of the current situation,” noted Jenness.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.