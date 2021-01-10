Did Tom Girardi use his power to get Erika Jayne on RHOBH?

A new theory claims that Tom Girardi may have helped secure a spot for his soon-to-be-ex-wife, Erika Girardi, on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — via shady means.

Podcast host Zack Peter speculated about the former couple on his podcast #NoFilter With Zack Peter, questioning whether Tom may have thrown a case that he was expected to win against NBCUniversal, which owns Bravo TV, to get Erika on the show.

The case concluded in 2014, and Erika landed her gig on the RHOBH in 2015. The 49-year-old reality star joined the show during its sixth season and quickly became a household name.

Zack conceded that it may have been a coincidence that Erika joined the show just after the case, but he said: “The fact that there’s a potential that he used his influence to throw the Ghostbusters case to potentially have some sort of connection that got her on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills… that’s frickin’ huge.

“And does that mean that that further incriminates her in some way, if she was continuing to benefit with not just the lifestyle but with the opportunities that were coming her way as a result of his alleged shady dealings… it’s a lot.”

Multiple lawsuits

Tom is being sued for allegedly misappropriating funds meant for his clients after winning settlements for them.

One lawsuit claims that Tom used the funds from a Boeing settlement to avoid “a downward spiral of mounting debts and dwindling funds” instead of paying his clients. Tom is accused of redirecting the funds to his creditors, whom he owed millions of dollars.

Tom and his law firm, Girardi Keese, also stand accused of using funds awarded to the families of the 189 people killed on the fatal Lion Air crash to fund the Girardi’s luxurious lifestyle.

Tom claims he is broke

Tom claimed last month that he was broke after being asked how much money he had in his personal account, with the 81-year-old alleging that he only had a few thousand dollars.

“At one point, I had about 80 million or 50 million in cash,” he said. “That’s all gone. I also had a stock portfolio of about 50 million, and that’s all gone.”

It’s claimed that $20 million was previously paid from Tom’s law firm to a company in Erika’s name called EJ Global and listed as loans, which would mean Erika could also be on the hook for Tom’s mounting debts.

Erika filed for divorce last November in Los Angeles.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.