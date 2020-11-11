Brandi Glanville said she is losing money due to Erika Jayne’s divorce so ‘y’all can f*** off!’

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville said she is losing money from Erika Jayne’s divorce, not earning money.

According to All About The Tea, Brandi was dragged on social media for posting an article about Erika Jayne’s divorce on Instagram the same day it was announced.

The outspoken former model claimed on her podcast Brandi Glanville Unfiltered that she didn’t see the post because she was ill and had fallen asleep after taking a Xanax.

Brandi said she had leased her Instagram and Twitter accounts to an entertainment magazine in exchange for a fee.

“So, recently, as I think a lot of people know, I lease my social media out to an entertainment magazine, and they post on my [Instagram] stories, usually, and on my Twitter feed and I … I generally say, please don’t post about, um, the Beverly Hills women because I just, I feel like it’s too close for comfort,” Brandi said.

“It was the first day that I was sick, and I was like, I had taken Xanax, and I took, I took a nap,” she said.

Brandi blamed her son at first for the Instagram post

Brandi said that after she woke up, she saw the post and thought, “Why the f*** is that on my Instagram?” She said she deleted it immediately and initially blamed her son, Mason, who was supposed to be helping her.

She continued, “He’s like, ‘I thought that was the people that post on your stuff,’ I said, “Ya, it is, but that’s my friend, and that’s really insensitive,” Brandi said, repeating that she immediately deleted the post.

“I called the people to yell at them, and I was fired. I no longer work for them,” she continued.

Brandi texted Erika to apologize

Brandi said that she sent a text to Erika Jayne explaining that she did not post the article on her Instagram account.

“I immediately texted Erika,” said Brandi. “She wrote back, ‘It’s okay, babe. I love you,’ with hearts,” said Brandi, adding, “Like, she knows I’m not an a**hole like that.”

Brandi also had something to say about the blogs writing about her profiting off of Erika’s divorce.

“It’s just not true. And, um, and now I lost a job, so I’m actually losing money over Erika’s divorce, so y’all can f*** off. Not you, Erika,” she said.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.