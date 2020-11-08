RHOBH star Erika Jayne’s marriage to Tom Girardi was ‘unconventional’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her husband Tom Girardi reportedly had an ‘unconventional’ marriage, according to Us Weekly.

Erika Jayne filed for divorce from her high-powered attorney husband Tom Girardi on Nov. 3 in Los Angeles after 21 years of marriage.

“Erika and Tom had an unconventional marriage, spending a lot of time apart. Several months. They would travel separately. Tom gave Erika a very lavish lifestyle, and she enjoyed it,” said the source.

Were Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi more like friends than lovers?

In Touch Weekly reported that Erika and Tom’s relationship wasn’t that of a typical married couple. The source was quoted as saying that the pair was “more like very close friends than husband and wife.”

In her book Pretty Mess, 49-year-old Erika Jayne discussed her marriage to the wealthy 81-year-old lawyer.

“All a couple really needs is to have the same life philosophy. If you see things the same way, then age, race, religion — none of that comes into play,” said Erika.

“I have a thirst for knowledge and Tom has a wealth of it. He is a great mentor, a great teacher, and somebody I really admire,” she concluded.

An unnamed source also told Us Weekly that Erika gained independence and confidence after joining the cast of the RHOBH. “The exposure it has given for her singing career has given Erika a much larger fan base.”

Erika and Tom reportedly lived separate lives for several years before the divorce announcement and each traveled frequently for their respective careers.

The quarantine may have contributed to the reality star’s divorce

Being quarantined during the coronavirus lock-down when travel was restricted apparently helped the couple decide to end their marriage.

“The pandemic is having a mental impact on everyone, and Erika’s been reflecting on what she wants moving forward. Being married to Tom isn’t part of her plan.”

Erika made a statement following her divorce announcement.

“After much consideration, I have decided to end my marriage to Tom Girardi,” she said. “This is not a step taken lightly or easily. I have great love and respect for Tom and for our years and the lives we built together.”

“It is my absolute wish to proceed through this process with respect and with the privacy that both Tom and I deserve. I request others give us that privacy as well,” she concluded.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.