Tom Girardi’s brother claims Erika Jayne’s estranged husband lives alone, can’t take care of himself

Tom Girardi is reportedly struggling without assistance after Erika Jayne left. Pic credit: Bravo

Tom Girardi’s brother, Robert Girardi, claims that Tom struggles to function in day-to-day life after his wife, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne, moved out.

Since Erika left, he has reportedly been living alone in his mansion.

Even though he was once one of the powerful lawyers in Beverly Hills, his old age is claimed to have taken over and he reportedly cannot perform daily tasks without assistance.

The claims were made in documents as Tom’s brother Robert Girardi asked a court to give him and his family power to run the 81-year-old’s affairs.

What the documents say

In the documents, Robert talks about what he claims is Tom’s current condition.

“Thomas V. Girardi (“Tom”) is a renowned trial lawyer, responsible for some of the most notable mass tort verdicts in California. However, at age 81, Tom’s current condition has sadly deteriorated to the point where he cannot care for himself without assistance,” the documents read. “His short-term memory is severely compromised and, on information and belief, he is often not oriented as to date, time or place.”

In the documents, Peter also claims that he “has first-hand knowledge that Tom lives alone and can not care for himself.”

After the lawsuits against Tom that have allegedly left him essentially “bankrupt,” Robert explains that Tom can no longer afford to have a housekeeper care for him.

“For at least 25 years, Tom has employed help to assist him with day-to-day functions,” Robert states in the documents.

He adds, “For instance, (Robert) believes he has not purchased his own groceries in years. However, Tom’s longtime housekeeper of 25 years is set to quit due to Tom’s financial situation: he cannot pay them any longer.”

The documents also claims that Tom does have “certain friends looking out for him to make sure he has sufficient food and that he makes it to a given appointment on time.”

He reportedly also cannot be “left to his own devices” or take care of himself “for any significant period of time without assistance” and if he is, it could be detrimental to his health.

Erika has been hostile toward Tom on social media

After their split, there were claims that Erika had filed for divorce from Tom to protect his assets amid his lawsuits. Since then, Erika has publicly spoken out against Tom on social media.

She claims that he has hurt her and hints the real reason she is divorcing him is that he cheated on her.

In a since-deleted Instagram post, she outed a woman who she claimed was Tom’s mistress, Justice Trisha A. Bigelow, and posted suggestive text messages and pictures she sent him.

She also claimed that she didn’t know about his alleged frauds ahead of the divorce.

However, she claims to be done protecting Tom and is going to spill as much tea as she is legally allowed to on the matter in the upcoming season of RHOBH.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.