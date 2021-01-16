Erika Jayne’s husband ‘suffering memory loss’: Tom Girardi’s brother files motion, seeks conservatorship

The news just keeps getting worse for Tom Girardi, the husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Erika Jayne.

The estranged couple is embroiled in what is turning out to be a tumultuous split after the singer and performer filed divorce proceedings last year.

The RHOBH star also accused her husband of having an affair and, a few weeks ago, shared what she claimed was proof of his alleged indiscretions.

But, Tom Girardi has more than just a divorce to contend with.

The high profile attorney has also been wrapped up in several lawsuits filed against him. Now it’s alleged to be affecting his mental health and his family is stepping in.

Tom Girardi’s brother says he’s ‘incompetent’

A recent court appearance has revealed some shocking allegations regarding Tom Girardi’s state of mind.

Erika Jayne’s estranged husband is claimed to not be doing too well amid his divorce and mounting legal cases against him.

Matter of fact, the attorney’s brother, Robert Girardi wants a judge to appoint him as a legal guardian for the 81-year-old, as noted by the Los Angeles Times.

Robert claimed incompetence as one reason for wanting to become Tom’s guardian, and also claimed that his brother is “unable to act for himself.”

In one case, Tom is alleged to have misappropriated at least $2 million meant for his clients. During the contempt hearing, his assets were ordered to be frozen.

Now his brother has stepped in, trying to aid the aging attorney.

During a petition held on January 13, Robert told the bankruptcy judge that Tom is suffering from short-term memory loss.

“My brother is incapable of realizing and understanding the repercussions of the bankruptcy filings pending against him and his law firm Girardi Keese notwithstanding having [it] explained to him over and over and by various people,” shared Robert Girardi.

He added, “Furthermore, my brother is not capable of making rational decisions with respect to his financial responsibilities and offers solutions and opinions that are factually impossible.”

Judge denies Robert Girardi’s petition

Robert was trying to give an explanation as to why the Bravo Housewive’s estranged husband had missed the deadline to file a response — after a coalition of creditors moved to force Girardi and his law firm into involuntary bankruptcy.

However, the judge in the case was not swayed, and directed the case to proceed to Chapter 7 bankruptcy, where Tom’s remaining assets will potentially be liquidated in order to pay off creditors.

However, Tom’s 77-year old brother is not giving up. He revealed plans to take things to the Los Angeles Superior Court, and file a separate petition to be appointed as Tom’s conservator.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is currently on hiatus on Bravo.