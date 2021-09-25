The Challenge Season 37: Here’s how Episode 7 ratings and viewers were for Spies, Lies & Allies

Jeremiah White and Cory Wharton in The Challenge Season 37, Episode 7. Pic credit: MTV

In the seventh episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies, viewers saw more of the chaos that went on in the house after a huge fight erupted amongst castmates.

In addition to that, there was a surprise visit from host TJ Lavin the next day, a rookie trying to join the veteran alliance, and another elimination.

So how did ratings and viewers stack up for Season 37, Episode 7 compared to the rest of the season? Here are the latest details on how things went after one of the highest-rated episodes of the seasons aired.

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 7 ratings & viewers

After a strong Episode 6 for MTV’s weekly reality competition series, Spies, Lies & Allies lost some viewers and ratings in the follow-up episode.

According to Showbuzz Daily’s report, The Challenge came in third amongst all cable programs for Wednesday, September 22, with a 0.36 rating. That was a 0.4 drop from the previous week’s episode. The show had a 0.42 rating for the 18-49 female demographic and a 0.30 rating for the 18-49 male demographic.

The show was also down to 611,000 viewers for the week, losing about 100,000 from the previous installment.

Coming in ahead of MTV’s show was Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills with a 0.39 rating and TNT’s All Elite Wrestling with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The seventh episode of the season was the second part of a two-parter, as it continued from the cliffhanger ending that viewers saw in Episode 6. It was just an hour-long, which is a half-hour shorter than typical episodes of The Challenge.

It was also the first episode without any daily challenge, but there was an elimination. In that event, rookie Emy Alupei defeated fellow rookie Esther Agunbiade in Rage Cage, a re-designed version of Hall Brawl.

Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 8 details

The Challenge Season 37, Episode 8 should bring some more drama featuring the rookies. Based on a synopsis for the episode, one rookie will try to “detonate” the veteran alliance.

For weeks, the veteran cast members have teamed up and done everything necessary to ensure each elimination consisted of only rookies. That’s resulted in Michaela Bradshaw, Renan Helleman, Kelz Dyke, Bettina Buchanan, Tacha Akide, Gabo Szabo, and Esther Agunbiade all getting sent home.

In Episode 4, Double Agents champ Amber Borzotra was the first “veteran” star to go into an elimination event, making it seem like another vet is due to go in very soon. However, Amber won in that elimination to survive in the game.

Meanwhile, the Episode 8 synopsis also mentions rookie Berna Canbeldek and suggests she will be calling out her “rivals” in an explosive manner. Will this installment of The Challenge be able to pick up some steam and keep things moving?

The Spies, Lies & Allies episode officially premieres on Wednesday, September 29, on MTV.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.