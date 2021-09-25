The Challenge’s Esther Agunbiade gives update about her ‘deleted’ Instagram, asks fans for help

Esther Agunbiade appears on The Challenge: Aftermath following Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 7. Pic credit: MTV’s The Challenge/YouTube

The Challenge Season 37 rookie Esther Agunbiade recently gave fans an update about her Instagram account, following a chaotic past few episodes of Spies, Lies & Allies.

In Episodes 6 and 7, Esther’s involvement in a big altercation inside Challenge headquarters included yelling at castmate Amber Borzotra and throwing a drink in her face.

That led to some viewers having issues with the rookie for her action, possibly calling her out on social media, and speculation popped up that she deleted her Instagram page after Episode 6.

However, the rookie cast member is now saying otherwise about her social media account and asking fans for some help if possible.

The Challenge spoilers: Esther participates in elimination event

In Season 37, Episode 7, fans learned the repercussions for all the individuals involved in that big blowup inside Challenge headquarters.

Fessy Shafaat got kicked off the show for pushing his friend Josh Martinez’s face away with his hand. Meanwhile, Josh and Esther received warnings from The Challenge host TJ Lavin.

With Fessy getting “deactivated,” it left Esther with no teammate, making her an easy vote for the rest of the cast to send into elimination. Meanwhile, rookie Emy Alupei requested that The Agency, teammates Emanuel Neagu and Kaycee Clark, send her in. Emy wanted to win so she could steal CT Tamburello as her new partner.

Emy won the elimination, called Rage Cage, which was a redesigned Hall Brawl. That brought Esther’s season to a close, but she sent a message to Amber Borzotra that she was coming for her if she saw her in a future season.

Esther came. She saw. She made a HUGE impact. Esther put it all out there and always kept her head held high. 👏👏👏 #TheChallenge37 pic.twitter.com/ngNoKJlzwv — The Challenge (@ChallengeMTV) September 24, 2021

Esther claims Instagram wasn’t deleted

Last week, Challenge fan accounts gave an update that Esther Agunbiade’s Instagram account was no longer appearing online. Immediately, many fan accounts suggested the Season 37 rookie had “deleted” her account.

However, deletion is one of several possibilities for an account not to show up. Other options include an individual temporarily disabling an account or Instagram suspending or deleting the account, per Instagram’s help page.

Esther is still active on her official Twitter account @esther_biade and tweeted about it on Saturday, September 25, suggesting that her account was “disabled by Instagram.” She also asks if anyone out there knows of a way to help her get it activated again.

Pic credit: @esther_biade/Twitter

Esther also tells people she has a backup page on Instagram. Fans can her backup Instagram @esther.biade until she can get her other account activated.

She shared the same message on that account as above, letting fans know to spread the word with others who may want to follow her still on Instagram.

Pic credit: @esther.biade/Instagram

As mentioned above, Esther appeared in seven episodes of The Challenge Season 37 as one of the international rookies. However, she found herself as the latest target of the veteran alliance in Episode 7, resulting in her going into elimination and losing to fellow rookie Emy Alupei.

The former Big Brother Nigeria star appeared on several episodes of The Challenge: Aftermath show too. That included the most recent episode where she accused fellow guest Kaycee Clark of lying to her about who would go into elimination against her.

During the Aftermath, Esther also said she and castmate Amber don’t have any relationship following their issues on the season. Meanwhile, Amber recently said on Johnny Bananas’ podcast that she’d reached out to Esther and fellow rookie Berna Canbeldek to see what issues they had with her and try to work them out.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.