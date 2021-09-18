Emy Alupei from The Challenge reveals best allies, biggest liar from Spies, Lies & Allies

Emy Alupei recently named her best allies from Spies, Lies & Allies, along with the biggest liar. Pic credit: MTV

Rookie Emy Alupei has been entertaining The Challenge fans with her unique personality and talents since arriving from Survivor Romania to Spies, Lies & Allies.

She appeared in episodes of the show as a sneaky spy who helped the veterans get some dirt on other rookies and as someone capable of winning an elimination.

However, she’s also been known to get dramatic at times, including her getting upset at fellow rookie Gabo Szabo over them losing a daily mission.

Luckily for her, she’s had some strong allies in the game. She recently shared who her top allies were during Spies, Lies & Allies while also naming the biggest liar from the season.

Emy reveals her best allies from The Challenge

With 19 newcomers in The Challenge Season 37 cast, many rookies came to the game solo, without any allies on their side. However, there were a few exceptions, including some of the Survivor stars from around the world.

United States Survivor winners Michele Fitzgerald and Tommy Sheehan were allies as they debuted on their first Challenge season. For Emy Alupe, she came into the game with her Survivor Romania friend, Emanuel Neagu.

However, she gave an interesting answer for her biggest ally when appearing on MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast with Aneesa Ferreira and Tori Deal.

The Survivor Romania star was asked to name her biggest ally from The Challenge episode but answered about the season.

“The best ally, I think is Devin [Walker],” Emy revealed, causing Aneesa and Tori to reply “Awww” in unison.

However, Tori reminded Emy of her Survivor Romania friend too.

“Oh my God, I forgot,” Emy replied, with Tori saying Emanuel really had Emy’s back during the season.

“Dude, so they’re both like the same. Even if I know Devin for a short time, I told them both that they are the same for me. It’s not about time in a friendship and stuff,” Emy added.

In addition to Devin, Emy also has found a mentor with her “Uncle CT,” aka CT Tamburello. Having a close friend when she got to the show and aligning herself with these two intelligent Challenge vets seems like it probably benefited Emy in her rookie season.

Emy chooses one Challenge castmate as biggest liar

In Episode 6 of Spies, Lies & Allies, viewers saw all-out chaos towards the end of the installment as Amber Borzotra became upset over someone eating her special pizza. This happened after the cast had been out at the club partying.

In a nearby room, castmate Tori Deal decided to jokingly blame Fessy Shafaat, with whom Amber already had issues regarding his approach to the game.

From there, it became Amber confronting Fessy about him “blindsiding” her and sending her into elimination several episodes before that.

The altercation blew up to where Amber’s teammate, Josh Martinez, and Fessy’s teammate, Esther Agunbiade, also got involved.

While on the Official Challenge Podcast, Tori asked Emy to name the biggest liar from Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 6.

“The biggest liar. Oh my God,” Emy said, pausing to think about it.

Tori told her she could name her if she wanted, but Emy didn’t. Instead, she went with another cast member involved in that big altercation at the end of Episode 6.

“Amber,” she replied, adding, “Please don’t kill me, but I will say it. Don’t kill me, please.”

Interestingly, other castmates in the episode accused Amber of being “fake.” On the Aftermath show following Episode 6, Esther accused Amber of “lying” about not knowing she would go into elimination.

However, Amber claimed nobody had informed her she would be thrown into elimination ahead of the event, including her partner, Josh.

Viewers will see the fallout from that chaotic fight in Spies, Lies & Allies Episode 7, which just so happens to be named after one of Emy’s biggest supporters on The Challenge, Uncle CT.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.