The Challenge: Jordan Wiseley discusses if he’s ‘getting back’ with ex Tori Deal in Ride or Dies footage

A sneak peek for The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 9 has arrived, featuring Jordan Wiseley and Tori Deal and a tease that they are rekindling their romance.

As many fans know, the two were formerly engaged, but things fell apart, and it appeared they might never do another season of the show together. That changed with Jordan’s surprise arrival to Ride or Dies.

However, there’s a third party involved in the situation, as one of Jordan’s rookie castmates has become interested in him, potentially creating a love triangle.

It’s also not the first love triangle that the rookie cast member has been involved in during the Ride or Dies season.

The preview clip arrives as Season 38 is headed to the midway point, with a “game-changing twist” on the way from host TJ Lavin.

This report will contain spoilers from MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 9 sneak peek

In Ride or Dies Episode 9, Tori and Jordan are under the spotlight, with a look at their relationship situation and how another castmate may impact things.

The Challenge social media unveiled a sneak peek of a scene from the episode with the two veteran cast members discussing their situation.

“Originally, when I saw Jordan, it was just like a rush of emotion,” Tori says in the clip, adding, “We haven’t seen each other in a year and a half. Now that we’re kinda settling in and living with each other again, I think I’d be lying if I didn’t think it would be lovely to rekindle with Jordan, but I’m still trying to figure it out.”

Jordan is shown in a confessional during the clip discussing how he and Tori have “a very, very deep connection,” as a quick clip from his proposal during War of the Worlds 2 appears.

He mentions that they “find safety in each other pretty easily” and that they “cuddle” and “wrestle.”

“But that doesn’t mean that we are getting back together or that we’re trying to rekindle anything,” Jordan says, suggesting, “It’s just very easy to fall back into this comfort zone.”

Adding to the complexity of it all is their rookie castmate, Nurys Mateo, who is also part of the edited footage, discussing how Jordan isn’t typically her type. Still, she’s becoming interested in possibly exploring things beyond a friendship.

As mentioned, Jordan and Tori became engaged during their War of the Worlds 2 season and remained engaged until Tori returned from filming the Double Agents season. In November 2020, they confirmed they’d officially split before Double Agents episodes began airing on MTV.

With that, things got messy, including cheating rumors and Jordan even indicating he’d never appear on another season of MTV’s competition show with Tori. His arrival at Ride or Dies was a major surprise for Tori, who’d been unaware her ex was contacted to participate in the show.

Earlier in the season, viewers saw them having an emotional conversation at the bar about their breakup, with Tori discussing her growth since the split.

Rookie’s second love triangle of Ride or Dies?

Ride or Dies marks Nurys’ first foray into The Challenge, as she’s teamed up with veteran cast member Nelson Thomas. She previously appeared on other reality TV shows, including Are You The One? and Ex on the Beach.

During the earlier part of her rookie season, Nurys found herself interested in fellow rookie Johnny Middlebrooks. However, the former Love Island star’s teammate in the game, rookie Ravyn Rochelle, was unhappy with that situation.

She felt embarrassed by Johnny bringing her to the show as his teammate and then getting to know Nurys rather than working on his relationship or friendship with her. All of that led to a scene where Ravyn confronted Johnny over things, and ultimately it caused teamwork issues for the rookie duo.

They ended up in the elimination at The Zone in Episode 3, where fellow rookies Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutierrez defeated them in Double Decker, a modified version of Hall Brawl with two levels.

Now, Nurys is in her second potential love triangle of the season. An Episode 9 teaser trailer also hints that Tori will have a heated discussion with Jordan about his situation with their rookie castmate.

Will Jordan and Nurys’ situation lead to Nelson and Nurys finding themselves in The Zone elimination? Based on a tease from the synopsis, it’s possible that Tori and her teammate, Devin Walker, will gain power in the game, giving them the ability to choose elimination teams.

However, a “game-changing twist” is also being teased for Episode 9, which could further impact how the rules work and which teams are in trouble as far as eliminations go. Episode 9 premieres on MTV on Wednesday, December 7.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.