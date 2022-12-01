The Challenge Season 38 spoilers: Episode 9 to feature Tori and Jordan argument, TJ’s twist

Tori Deal will have a heated confrontation with Jordan Wiseley in Ride or Dies Episode 9. Pic credit: MTV

A trailer for The Challenge Season 38 has revealed a few spoilers for Episode 9, which is the halfway point of MTV’s latest season.

The Ride or Dies season started with a select group of teams, but due to health issues and cast members getting disqualified, other teams joined the field of competitors.

That included Jordan Wiseley, who arrived several episodes into the season with Aneesa Ferreira becoming his Ride or Dies partner.

It was a surprising moment for Tori Deal, as she and Jordan hadn’t seen each other in a year or so since their infamous split-up.

While they had an emotional conversation during a cast’s outing to a bar, it appears things will get a bit more explosive in Episode 9. In addition, TJ is bringing another change to the game.

Sign up for our newsletter!

This report will contain some spoilers from MTV’s The Challenge: Ride or Dies season.

Ride or Dies Episode 9 trailer teases Tori and Jordan’s argument

In Ride or Dies Episode 8, viewers saw several storylines unfolding, which will impact the upcoming episodes. One of the teases was Nurys Mateo, Nelson Thomas’ teammate, hinting at her attraction for Jordan.

During the daily challenge, she admitted watching how he performed was attractive, and later the two were seen hanging out at the bar.

Based on the teaser trailer released after the episode, it appears things move further between the two castmates. A scene shows Nurys and Jordan cozying up with one another, which leads to a furious Tori confronting Jordan later.

“Is it hard to see your ex hooking up with people?” Jordan asks in a stirring-the-pot moment, likely referring to Tori’s various hookups after they broke up.

“You laid in my bed with me. I’ve been naked,” Tori says before yelling, “What’s the point?”

There's NEVER been more power on the line. 😈 💪



Don't miss #TheChallenge38 next Wednesday at 8p only on MTV. 💥 pic.twitter.com/6OZndSc4OK — The Challenge (@TheChallenge) December 1, 2022

Jordan and Tori became close after several seasons of MTV’s The Challenge, which led to them dating and then getting more serious. An epic proposal arrived after elimination on War of the Worlds 2, with castmates celebrating the engagement.

However, things went downhill a few years later, and the duo broke up after Tori had filmed the Double Agents season. There were cheating allegations, which Tori denied, that included castmate Faysal “Fessy” Shafaat.

Fast forward to The Challenge: Ride or Dies, and the couple reunited, having an emotional talk at the bar. In another episode, the formerly-engaged couple was cuddling together in bed.

However, it now appears things are about to get volatile between them after they seemed to be enjoying one another’s company again.

TJ reveals ‘game has changed’ for The Challenge stars

The teaser trailer for Episode 9 also hints at a big twist for the Ride or Dies players, with TJ Lavin ready to spring the latest surprise.

“This is the most important [daily] challenge of the season,” the show host says, as highlight footage shows competitors performing the latest event.

Based on the footage, competitors are transporting a long flat carrying board or stretcher-like device with tires stacked. Those tires feature the names of cities around the globe on a color-coded label, indicating each team has specific colors.

They likely have to move the heavy stacks of tires to a puzzle spot and arrange them in a specific order faster than their opponents to win the event.

In another scene, a voiceover from Devin Walker suggests it’s time for the “mid-season switch up.”

TJ doesn’t reveal the twist in the trailer, but it could have to do with the winning teams and the power they get in the game. In previous seasons, they also divided the cast up into larger groups. Spies, Lies & Allies featured that twist with the Sapphire, Diamond, and Ruby cells.

Will more than one duo win each event, will the winning team get even more power than before, or will TJ throw the cast members with a totally different twist?

Fans can see what happens in Episode 9 when it officially debuts on MTV on Wednesday, December 7.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.