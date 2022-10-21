The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 3 trailer features Tori Deal confronting Jordan Wiseley

Tori Deal appears in a confessional interview for The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 2. Pic credit: MTV

A tense reunion is on the way in The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 3 as three-time champion Jordan Wiseley has returned to the MTV show with his ex-fiancee already part of the cast.

The Challenge star’s arrival was a surprise at the end of Episode 2 when TJ Lavin stopped the cast after he’d initially dismissed them to go back to the house.

He then introduced the iconic competitor, surprising many of the cast members, especially Jordan’s ex-fiancee, Tori Deal.

Based on a preview trailer for Episode 3, Tori will confront Jordan about his return to the show, as she calls him out for knowing she was there when he accepted the call.

Other stories have started to unfold for the season, including the rookies trying to take over the game early on while they still have numbers.

This report may contain some light spoilers for the first several episodes of The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies Episode 3 trailer arrives

In a preview for Episode 3 of Ride or Dies, viewers see Tori having an intense conversation with her former fiance, Jordan, about his arrival to the show.

“You walked into this game knowing I was here, and I didn’t know you were coming, and therefore I have questions,” Tori says to Jordan in the video (below).

Sign up for our newsletter!

Jordan joined the show near the end of Ride or Dies Episode 2, as he walked out to The Zone without a teammate. At some point, he’ll get teamed up with Aneesa Ferreira.

That will create an interesting situation amongst the cast, as Aneesa is Tori’s good friend and Jordan is Tori’s ex. Aneesa and Tori also host MTV’s Official Challenge Podcast, so there will probably be some tea on the way about what went down.

Jordan and Tori’s reunion will likely get the spotlight during Episode 3, as this will be their first season together since Total Madness.

The two castmates were formerly engaged to be married, with the proposal becoming a highlight moment during their War of the Worlds 2 season. However, things fell apart in their relationship, leading to a split after Tori filmed the Double Agents season.

They appeared to have a messy breakup, with Jordan even saying at one point he’d never do an MTV season of The Challenge if Tori was also in the cast. That changed, with Jordan revealing in an interview he learned Tori would be there when he got an impromptu call to join the cast last minute.

In that same interview, Jordan said the “scary” part about returning to MTV’s show was knowing he and Tori would have some tough conversations, and he wasn’t sure if they wanted to have them filmed.

During Episode 2 of Ride or Dies, Tori had an early scene where she spoke about her breakup with Jordan, admitting she sought help with her mental health and went on antidepressants which helped her get to a better place in her life.

What else is on the way for Episode 3?

Another big story early in the Ride or Dies season is the latest Challenge rookies trying to get an advantage. They appeared off to a good start in the premiere episode when two rookies, Johnny Middlebrooks and Ravyn Rochelle, won the first daily challenge.

In the second episode, the veteran stars Johnny Bananas and Nany Gonzalez won the daily event. However, their win came after two rookies, Horacio Gutierrez and Olivia Kaiser, set the bar high early.

After seeing the rookie’s performance, Nany and Bananas had enough reason to select the rookie duo as one of their four teams for interrogation. At The Zone, Jay Starrett and Michele Fitzgerald won The Draw, with Jay opting to save Johnny and Ravyn.

With that, Horacio and Olivia competed in their first elimination and won against Turabi “Turbo” Camkiran and his teammate Tamara Alfonso. The victory was aided by many other cast members in the stands yelling answers to Horacio and Olivia for their memory puzzle board.

With Episode 3, the rookies will likely be on the chopping block again as the vets in the game try to team up and take them out.

“They know that the numbers are against them,” Bananas says in the preview trailer, possibly talking about the rookies.

“You can’t make double deals because no one will trust you,” his teammate Nany says in another part of the trailer, possibly referring to Johnny M. or someone else.

Viewers will see what transpires between Tori and Jordan and the rest of the cast when Episode 3 debuts on MTV on Wednesday, October 26.

The Challenge: Ride or Dies airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.