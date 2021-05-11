Cheyenne Floyd shared a post honoring her role as a mom and thanking her daughter, Ryder for reassuring her that she’s a “good mom.” Pic credit: MTV

Cheyenne Floyd of Teen Mom OG shared a touching Mother’s Day post honoring her kids and thanking her daughter, Ryder, for reassuring her that she’s a “good mom.”

As many MTV personalities did over the weekend, Cheyenne shared a touching Mother’s Day post with her followers.

In her post, she included pics from a recent photoshoot. In the first pic, Cheyenne stood in what appeared to be a desert, wearing a long, white lace robe, showcasing her pregnant belly.

The second pic was a close-up of her baby bump, accentuating her sparkling engagement ring. And the third pic showed Cheyenne posing as her long waves cascaded in the breeze.

Cheyenne captioned her post, “Becoming a mother has brought me some of my greatest and hardest moments. I found my strength, passion, and purpose in becoming a mother. Us mothers have the hardest yet most rewarding jobs in the world.”

Cheyenne shared that Ryder ‘brought meaning’ to her life and reassures her that she’s a ‘good mom’

“Ryder has brought meaning to my life and I learn from her daily. She is truly a special little girl. I often question myself on how I am so blessed that God would allow her to be mine. With Ace on the way, I’ve needed some extra reassurance that I am a “good mom” and everyday in some form or fashion Ryder has been telling and showing me.”

“She holds my hand through so many silent battles and has no clue. I’ve embraced my second pregnancy in a way that is new for me. Enjoying the highs, tackling the lows, and I truly did things the way I wanted.”

Cheyenne promised to give her children ‘the world’

“I love that I feel beautiful on days and a walking whale on others. I love seeing my body change and knowing the outcome. I’m beyond ready for this next chapter in our lives to begin. To my Rydie & my Ace, I promise to always give you the world as you have given me mine.”

Cheyenne shares her daughter, Ryder, with ex, Cory Wharton. The two met when they both appeared on The Challenge: Rivals III in 2016. Ryder was born in 2017 and Cory wasn’t aware he was the father until she was six months old.

Although the two tried to make it work as a couple, things didn’t work out, but they’ve perfected co-parenting since then.

Cheyenne reconnected with an old flame last year

Cheyenne and her current fiance, Zach Davis, rekindled their romance last year and by October 2020, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

The couple had an extravagant gender reveal party that included a helicopter and then held a lavish baby shower last month where Zach proposed to Cheyenne.

Cheyenne has admitted that her pregnancy with Ace has been tougher than hers with daughter Ryder and she also shared some health scares with viewers this season as she and Zach got tested for VLCAD. Fortunately, the couple discovered that they tested negative.

As Cheyenne prepared for her last few weeks of pregnancy, she and Zach enjoyed a staycation at a plush resort earlier this month. Fans of the show can look forward to meeting another addition to the Teen Mom family, baby Ace, in just a few short weeks.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.