Teen Mom OG: Cheyenne Floyd wraps up staycation with only four weeks left in her pregnancy

Teen Mom OG’s Cheyenne Floyd is ready for baby Ace’s arrival after a relaxing staycation with fiance, Zach. Pic credit: MTV

With only four weeks left in her pregnancy, Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd has been taking it easy lately as she and her fiance, Zach Davis, await the arrival of their son, Ace, and wound things up with a staycation in her hometown of Los Angeles.

The finish line is in sight now that Cheyenne only has a month left until her due date. She and her fiance, Zach, are ready to become parents, now that they’ve had their baby shower.

Speaking of their baby shower, fans were pleasantly surprised to find out that Zach proposed to Cheyenne during the festivities. Zach was sure not to leave out his soon-to-be stepdaughter, Ryder, and presented her with a matching ring, just like Mommy’s.

Cheyenne recently admitted that she is “still on cloud 9” after her engagement at the extravagant, teddy-bear-themed baby shower. She recently announced a collaboration with the same company that designed her engagement ring, featuring Mommy-and-Me jewelry.

It was likely a relief to the couple to finally be engaged, after facing pressure from their families to get married this season on the show.

Cheyenne and Zach took a staycation during the ‘final countdown’ until baby Ace arrives

The couple, who have known each other for over 10 years, recently indulged in a staycation in L.A. at a luxurious Airbnb, called the Noho Compound.

The nearly $2,000 per night “gated vacation paradise” per their site, boasts itself as a private resort within a gated compound, large enough to host 16 guests, with nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.

Cheyenne, who recently shared more maternity photos with fans, thanked her staycation hosts in an Instagram post that included a black-and-white selfie showcasing Cheyenne’s baby bump.

She captioned the pic, “the final countdown…thank you @nohocompround for the perfect staycation, can’t wait to come back!!”

A day later, Cheyenne shared stunning pics from another maternity photo shoot, that featured husband-to-be Zach, and looked to be taken in a desert, with dunes of sand as the backdrop.

Cheyenne is nearly full-term, at 36 weeks along, and she’s ’embracing every last second’

Cheyenne told her 1.5 million followers, “36 weeks, 4 weeks to go embracing every last second” and was sure to tag her photographer, makeup artist and hairstylist.

The MTV personality first broke the news of her pregnancy last winter after revealing she had rekindled her romance with Zach in October 2020.

Cheyenne has admitted she struggled with this pregnancy more than her pregnancy with daughter Ryder.

Fans of the show can look forward to meeting a new addition to the Teen Mom OG family, baby Ace when the show returns for a new season.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.