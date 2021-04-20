Teen Mom OG: Cheyenne Floyd reveals new collab, asks fans about farting, and thinks baby Ace is coming early

Cheyenne opened up to fans recently about a variety of topics, from pregnancy to a new collaboration. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd took to Twitter this week to share a series of posts about her relationship and pregnancy, and shared her and Ryder’s new collaboration.

Cheyenne posted to social media yesterday, informing her 1.5 million followers that she and her daughter, Ryder, are collaborating with a jewelry company.

The post included a series of pics of Ryder in a pink suit, modeling some of the jewelry, as well as other pics of the Mommy & Me pieces.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Cheyenne and her daughter Ryder are collaborating with a jewelry company

Cheyenne captioned her post, “I am super excited to announce that Ryder and I collaborated with @thediamondreserve to create our first Mommy & Me jewelry collection.”

“We have been working on this jewelry collection for months and we are pleased that it’s being released right in time for Mother’s Day!”

“Working with The Diamond Reserve has been absolutely amazing and I have learned so much from Kayleigh and her team. We were able to design our pieces and see the development in every step of the process.”

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

“As a working mom, it’s such a great feeling to be able to include my daughter and share the final and completed collection.”

“I hope you all love it as much as we do! Swipe to see a few of my favorites!”

The Diamond Reserve may sound familiar to Cheyenne’s fans — it’s the same company that she and boyfriend Zach used for their virtual diamond lesson in an earlier episode this season on Teen Mom OG.

Zach and Cheyenne faced pressure from their families to get married this season on the show.

Cheyenne is in full-on nesting mode, nearing her due date

Cheyenne also shared several posts on her Twitter page, telling fans she’s been in hyper-nesting mode now that she’s in the end stages of her pregnancy.

Cheyenne recently revealed that she’s struggling quite a bit with this pregnancy.

In one of her tweets, Cheyenne told her followers, “my day consist of asking Zach to build things or move things LOL I love nesting”

In another tweet, Cheyenne asked a surprising question and jokingly said she was asking for a friend: “In a relationship.. do you fart in front of each other? *asking for a friend”

She followed up on her question with another gas-related tweet: “Sometimes you can’t control it….. LOL but I just needed to hear your gas experiences”

Cheyenne shared a series of tweets about farting and pregnancy nesting. Pic credit: @itskcheyenne/Twitter

Cheyenne revealed that she’s been having dreams about baby Ace’s arrival

In her Instagram stories, Cheyenne also did a Q&A, asking fans for advice on what to pack for the hospital for baby Ace’s arrival.

She noted that she was going to try not to overpack, but is having dreams that baby Ace will be making his entrance into the world a bit early.

She said, “Going to try realllllllyyyyyy hard not to over pack …. also I’m packing early because I keep having dreams that he’s coming early…but watch him come late 😂”

Cheyenne has been having dreams that baby Ace is coming earlier than his due date. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Baby Ace is due early this summer

Cheyenne first announced her pregnancy in December of 2020 after rekindling her romance with boyfriend Zach.

The couple had a bit of a scare when they were tested for VLCAD, but luckily their results were negative.

Cheyenne and Zach expect to welcome their baby, Ace, in June.

Although Teen Mom OG is on hiatus until next season, fans can tune in to MTV tonight to catch part one of the highly anticipated reunion special.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.