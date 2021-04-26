Teen Mom OG: Cheyenne Floyd gets engaged at her baby shower — Check out that ring!

Cheyenne and Zach got engaged during her baby shower this weekend. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom OG star Cheyenne Floyd is officially off the market! Her boyfriend, Zach Davis, proposed at their baby shower over the weekend.

Cheyenne shared video and pics of the lavish baby shower for their unborn son, Ace, over the weekend.

The theme featured teddy bears, and the color scheme was brown and white, with a teddy bear cake, teddy bear cookies, and plush teddy bears seated at some of the tables.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Cheyenne has been hoping to get engaged to longtime boyfriend Zach Davis for a while now, as evidenced on last season’s Teen Mom OG.

The two received a lot of heat from family to get engaged, and they even made a virtual appointment to go ring shopping in one of the episodes this season.

Zach has turned his ‘players card in’ after proposing to Cheyenne

Pics from the shower and Cheyenne and Ryder’s rings from Zach. Pic credit: @cheynotshy/Instagram

Zach made good on his promise when he announced, “Turned my players card in! That’s a bitcoin” on his Instagram stories.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

Zach shared a pic of the gorgeous ring he used to propose to Cheyenne with, which appeared to be a stunning cushion cut diamond.

The proposal took place inside the baby shower venue, among a half-circle full of white roses, with a white backdrop curtain, and a neon light sign that read, “It was always you”

Cheyenne’s fiance was sure to include her daughter, Ryder

Zach didn’t forget about including Cheyenne’s four-year-old daughter, Ryder, in the engagement. In the sweet gesture, he presented Ryder with a smaller-scale matching ring like her mom’s.

Zach announced the proposal and Cheyenne showed some of the baby shower décor. Pic credit: @z.terrel/Instagram and @cheynotshy/Instagram

Cheyenne was emotional during the proposal, as captured on social media by several of her guests.

The new bride-to-be was sure to announce her engagement on her Instagram account, writing, “speechless… We said Yessss! Today was perfect! I can not put it into words yet but this is a moment I will cherish forever 🤍 thank you @z.terrel I love youuuuuu!!”

Cheyenne shared a pic of Zach kneeling on one knee as she held her hands aside her face in shock as Zach flipped open the ring box.

Fans of the show watched the couple go ring shopping online this season

Fans might remember the episode when Cheyenne and Zach went ring shopping online.

Cheyenne caught some flak for having expensive taste, but the reality TV star later called out MTV for editing out the diamond lesson portion of the scene.

Ever since Cheyenne and Zach announced to their families that they were expecting a baby, they’ve felt the pressure to get engaged and married.

Cheyenne’s mom, Margaret, was hoping the couple would get engaged, “from tradition in the family.” Zach’s dad also had some advice for the couple this season on Teen Mom when he joined them for dinner and pushed them about their plans.

The parents-to-be and now spouses-to-be are expecting their son, Ace, early this summer.

Fans of the show can catch up with the rest of the cast when part two of the Teen Mom OG reunion special airs this Tuesday, April 27 at 8/7c on MTV.

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.