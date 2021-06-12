Teen Mom 2: Kail Lowry hints at major life changes, says she ‘doesn’t give up’

Kail Lowry of Teen Mom 2 suggested that she’s ready to take some big risks. Pic credit: MTV

Amid the latest Teen Mom 2 feud with Briana DeJesus, Kail Lowry suggested that she’s ready to change her life and told her fans that she “doesn’t give up.”

Kail’s name has been in the headlines lately for her tangled feud with castmate Briana DeJesus.

The feud started after Kail revealed that she wouldn’t be appearing in last week’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

Kail and Briana butted heads

Kail claimed that she was aware of her absence, but Briana told a different story.

Briana alleged that Kail was “cut” from Teen Mom 2, and that she got away with not filming her domestic dispute with Chris Lopez from last fall.

It was reported last fall that Kail was arrested when she allegedly punched her baby daddy Chris Lopez several times when she found out he cut their son Lux’s hair.

Now, Kail is suggesting she’s ready to move on from the drama

The Teen Mom 2 veteran took to her Instagram stories to share a series of quotes and also revealed her favorite things about herself.

Some of Kail’s quotes she shared recently on IG. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

One quote that Kail shared read, “Sometimes leaving people and places behind just means you’re aligning with better. Trust the process and have confidence in the choices you make.”

Kail said earlier this week that she was considering going on an “unfollowing spree” on social media.

Kail shared more quote on her IG stories. Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

“Not that I don’t care, like, I don’t like these people, but, like, there’s a lot of people that I follow right now that I just don’t talk to on a regular basis, I don’t really know what they’re up to, and I don’t really care to reach out,” Kail told her followers.

Another said, I have never in my life been more eager to welcome change. Surviving a transition of this magnitude feels monumental.”

“Sometimes, you need to risk it all for a dream only you can see,” was another quote Kail shared.

Kail told her fans she “doesn’t give up.” Pic credit: @kaillowry/Instagram

One last quote read, “It might look like I’m doing nothing, but on a spiritual & emotional level I’m really quite busy.”

Kail said she ‘doesn’t give up’

Kail also answered a fan’s question that asked, “What’s your favorite thing about yourself?”

“The other day I said that I don’t give up. I think I would like to add, my willingness to learn, adapt & accept things. Contrary to popular belief, I’m getting better at truly taking accountability & moving forward,” the 29-year-old mom of four answered.

Hopefully Kail can move forward when it comes to her baby daddies. She recently revealed that she’s unsure whether she wants to buy them gifts for Father’s Day, and now the clock is ticking.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.