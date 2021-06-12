Teen Mom 2: Jenelle Evans updates fans on relationship with mom, Barbara

Jenelle Evans updated her fans about her relationship with her mom, Barbara. Pic credit: MTV

Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans opened up to her fans about her relationship with her mom, Barbara.

She also revealed whether the two were on speaking terms.

Jenelle and her mom Barbara were at each other’s throats for most of their time together on Teen Mom 2.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Barbara was constantly dealing with Jenelle’s partying ways and got stuck caring for Jenelle’s son, Jace, most of the time.

Barbara eventually received custody of Jace, and the two have been back and forth over custody issues since Jace was a baby.

Jenelle’s arrangement allowed her to spend time with Jace, 11, every other weekend and for two months in the summer.

Love Teen Mom as Much as We Do?

Join Us On Facebook!

This year, Jenelle reignited a custody battle when she claimed Jace was living with her full-time because Barbara reportedly couldn’t handle his behavior.

Barbara disagreed with her daughter’s statements, calling Jenelle a liar.

Jenelle made bold claims, saying Jace set fire to Barbara’s house and physically assaulted his grandmother.

Jenelle admitted this spring that she might never repair her relationship with Barbara and revealed the two weren’t speaking.

Where do Jenelle and Barbara stand today?

The 29-year-old mother of three shared the current status of her relationship with Barbara on her Instagram stories.

Jenelle answered some fan questions, Q&A style, and talked about her mom’s presence in her life.

Jenelle’s fans asked her about her relationship with Barbara. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

“How’s your relationship with your mom?” one of Jenelle’s followers asked her.

Jenelle simply answered, “Doesn’t exist.”

Is Jenelle legally bound from speaking about Barbara?

Another one of Jenelle’s fans asked her, “[How’s] your relationship with Babs lately? Btw we NEED YOU BACK ON THE SHOW[!]”

“Can’t talk too much about it at this time.”

She didn’t give any specifics why she wasn’t able to say anything more, but it’s likely concerning their custody battle.

Another fan asked the former MTV star, “Do you still see and spend time with Barbara?”

Jenelle, who revealed she’s open to working with MTV again, used a simple, one-word answer: “Nope.”

Fans miss Jenelle on Teen Mom 2

They wrote, “We miss you on teen mom 2. U truly made the show what it was. [It’s] not the same without u.”

Jenelle thanked her fan, but felt that maybe parting ways with MTV was for the best.

“Thanks for the support! Maybe it was a blessing [in] disguise though,” Jenelle replied.

Jenelle spoke out on the feud between Briana and Kail. Pic credit: @j_evans1219/Instagram

Although Jenelle is no longer part of the cast of Teen Mom 2, she had an opinion about the feud between current castmates Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry.

She put in her two cents regarding the feud in her Instagram stories.

Jenelle played coy when a fan asked her about the feud and she said “Idk what y’all are talking about but yeah sounds like some Kail drama lol[.]”

Hopefully Barbara and Jenelle can come to a resolution regarding Jace’s custody soon, especially for the preteen’s sake.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.